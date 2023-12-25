​Hundreds of people have taken part in the Christmas Day Stormont Parkrun in what organisers say was the best turnout for the festive event.

Race director Marianne Hood and Jimmy McNeilly dressed as Santa at the festive-themed Christmas Day Parkrun around Stormont in Belfast. (Photo by PA Wire)

Many sported Santa hats and some wore comical costumes as they jogged around the Stormont grounds on Christmas Day morning.

Organisers said that 638 people took part in this eighth edition of the event, which marks its biggest attendance to date.

Run director Marianne Hood said the previous highest figure was over 500.

Donning an elf costume, she said "everyone gets into the spirit" of the event and "the more whacky the costumes, the better".

"I think its built so much and I think there's a real sense of community. And do you know what, at 9.30 on Christmas morning, you're done by 10/10.30, you're back home, you've done your run, enjoy your turkey and your mince pies and your mulled wine."

She said that a lot of families have taken part, as well as "visitors from all over" who are likely to have travelled home for the festive season.

"There's definitely a lot of first-timers, people who've never run a Parkrun before.

"So I think with the atmosphere such as it is, they're going to come back time and time again which is brilliant because it's so good for your physical and emotional wellbeing."

The turnout may have been helped by the fact that it was a milder than usual Christmas Day.

The temperature, which is normally a maximum of seven or eight degrees Celsius at this time of year, reached 12C in parts of Northern Ireland.

Other fun activities at this time of year include festive dips in the sea at numerous locations.

The Stormont estate has also been enjoyed today by members of the public going for afternoon walks in the grounds.