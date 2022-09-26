Red squirrel safaris taking place during October in Glens of Antrim

Organised by the Glens Red Squirrel Group, the first red squirrel search takes place on Saturday, October 1 in Glenarm Forest at 10am.

Daniel McAfee, chair of the group, said: “These safaris are to educate and help people to spot red squirrels in the Glens.

“We are delighted to be running Squirreltober again this year. Now that things are trying to get back to normal, or the new normal, we want to get back out into the Glens with public events, educating and sparking an interest in our native reds.

Red Squirrel Safaris are taking place in October in the Glens of Antrim

“We have greatly missed this aspect of our work over the last few years.”

Safaris will also take place on Saturday, October 8 in Cottage Wood, Cushendall, on Saturday, October 22 in Glenariff Forest, on Sunday, October 23 in Cregagh Wood and on Saturday, October 29 in Ballycastle Forest.

The safaris on the weekend of October 22 and 23 are in partnership with the Storytelling Festival.

Famously hard to find, Ulster Wildlife estimate that the total UK population of red squirrels is now thought to be as low as 120,000 animals, with less than 40,000 animals found in Ireland.

Red squirrels are spread across Northern Ireland but, in most areas, you are much more likely to see their invasive grey cousins.

Glenarm and Straidkilly are two of the best nature reserves for spotting reds.

Like most wild animals, red squirrels tend to be shy of people, so people who want to get close up to them are advised to stay as quiet as possible.

A good first place to look for them is on feeders if they are around, as red squirrels are just as keen on peanuts as their grey cousins.

Daniel said: “Sadly we can’t guarantee seeing red squirrels on our safaris as the reds are wild and free to come and go as they wish, but we will show people where they are most likely to see reds and show them what to look out for when in the woods and forests.

“With this knowledge people can revisit with family and friends to try and spot reds for themselves.

“We have been very successful over past years at seeing reds and this is all down to our volunteers who look after the reds in the areas of our safaris.”

In addition to the safaris, Glens Red Squirrel Group, a charity which was formed in 2008 to protect and help maintain the population of red squirrels in the Glens of Antrim, will be running a quiz night on Friday, October 7 at 8pm and opening a hide on Saturday, October 15 at 7pm.