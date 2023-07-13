Relatively low number of adverse incidents over Twelfth commendable: Rev Mervyn Gibson

Rev Mervyn Gibson said that although there is an ongoing effort to eradicate problematic behaviour, anyone with a “sense of perspective” can appreciate the overall success of a community festival involving tens of thousands of participants and spectators.

"There were reports of minor incidents, and these will be looked at, but overall it was a tremendous success on the day,” he said.

There were Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland demonstrations held in 18 venues across Northern Ireland, while the Independent Loyal Orange Institution also held its annual parade in Rasharkin.

Orange Order grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson. Photo: Tom Pilgrim/PA

"I would say there would be fewer adverse incidents at major concerts and other similar events,” Rev Gibson said.

"Every major event will have it’s difficulties and minor incidents but, on the scale of things, with the Twelfth of July being what some claim to be the largest community festival in Europe, there were very few problems. However, we continue to seek to make all of our events incident-free”.

Rev Gibson, the Orange Order grand secretary, said that each year following the Twelfth parades, the institution asks lodges in every district to report any issues or incidents so that efforts can be made to make improvements. ” Overall, we are more than happy with events around the Twelfth of July,” he said.

“There are many organising events around the world who would welcome a similarly low number of adverse incidents. But that doesn’t justify those incidents – we continually try to improve and enhance the experience”.

Rev Gibson said that while the Orange Order is not responsible for organising the hundreds of 11th of July bonfires, he accepts they are part of the Orange tradition and should be trouble-free.