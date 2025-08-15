Relatives 'devastated' as Praxis Care announced home for vulnerable adults is to close in Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 08:10 BST
Relatives of vulnerable residents of a care facility in Portadown have described as ‘disgusting’ its ‘swift’ closure.

Forest Lodge Care Home, run by Praxis Care, provides accommodation for vulnerable adults with learning disabilities and complex needs and can house up to 9 residents.

-

However shocked relatives shared they were told at short notice the facility is to close and have voiced serious concern about the manner of the closure.

One relative said: “This home has provided excellent care and all are devastated.

"The concern is that Praxis who run the home have given no reason for the closure and have initiated a very swift move of very vulnerable adults with short notice.

"As you can imagine this has caused much distress to the residents and staff! It's a disgusting way to treat them!”

The home, which is funded by the Southern Health Trust, is divided into two separate houses: Forest Lodge, which accommodates up to 6 residents, and Little Forest, which accommodates up to 3 residents. Residents are given assistance with daily living and personal care, personal development and other services.

A spokesperson for Praxis Care said: “We deeply regret having to announce the planned closure of Forest Lodge. We understand how upsetting this news is for the individuals we support, their families, and our dedicated staff.

"We want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our teams for their unwavering compassion and commitment throughout their time at these services.

"This decision follows extensive consideration and reflects the limitations of the current service model.

"Over the past several months, we have worked closely and constructively with the Southern Health & Social Care Trust to explore a range of options for the future of the service. We remain grateful for the Trust’s continued collaboration and shared commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for those affected.

"Our focus now is to ensure a smooth, compassionate transition. We are committed to working in partnership with the people we support, their families, staff, and local stakeholders to identify appropriate alternative arrangements and provide tailored support throughout this period of change.

"For staff, Praxis Care is exploring all opportunities to redeploy team members wherever possible and will provide guidance and support to anyone impacted by the closure.”

