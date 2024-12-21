Relaying the message of 'In Grace Alone, Through Christ Alone, and By Faith Alone'

Thinking of Bethlehem where our Saviour was born, and the whole of the Middle East today, we find a place that can by no means be described as ‘still’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The author was Rev Phillips Brooks, who in 1865 spent Christmas in Bethlehem, where Jesus was born. Three years later, reflecting back on that visit, he wrote the carol with the opening lines ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie.’

Thinking of Bethlehem where our Saviour was born, and the whole of the Middle East today, we find a place that can by no means be described as ‘still’. For the town that saw the arrival of the ‘Light of the world’ (John 8:12) is still in darkness, in a region that still does not know peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Murray said: "Earlier this month I had the privilege of visiting Poland to encourage and support a fledgling Presbyterian denomination, the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Poland. I spent time with my brothers and sisters in Christ and preached in one of their four congregations, Christ the Saviour in the ancient city of Kraków.

"How encouraging to see a growing congregation of believers in a country not noted for reformed truth. Truly, the Lord is mighty to save and many are discovering that salvation is not to be found in church rituals and traditions, but salvation is to be found 'In Grace Alone, Through Christ Alone, and By Faith Alone'."

Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic primates archbishops, meanwhile, accept what is they call, sometimes rather lamely, “the Christmas story” brings another of the great unavoidable facts of existence, to set alongside the irrefutable fact of the darkness of evil.

"The fact of the bright mystery and love of God. It is one of Bible’s great strengths that it does not pretend that the world is other than how it is experienced by men and women", say archbishops John McDowell and Eamon Martin in their joint Christmas, message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The archbishops add: "It doesn’t pretend that the mystery of evil and the mystery of God are easy to understand or come to terms with. It may have fallen into disuse but one remembers when those who offered simple, trite or baseless reassurance about life’s bitterness were called 'Job’s comforters', after the group of his friends who offered false hope to that long suffering man."

"However, the Christmas story as we will encounter it at midnight worship on Christmas Eve or on Christmas morning will include the words “…and the light shines in darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it”. Before the invention of either printing or the spread of literacy those words would have been heard by believers rather than read by them. Perhaps in modern terms they might even be called “a spoiler” because it’s as if the writer or editor of John’s Gospel doesn’t want people to have to wait until the end of the drama to know the outcome of what it means for the world and for the believer when Word became flesh.