Remembrance events held across Newtownabbey

Remembrance events were staged at a number of locations including Ballyclare, Ballynure, Glengormley, Carnmoney, Rathcoole and Whiteabbey.

This year’s Whiteabbey Royal British Legion (RBL) Service of Remembrance was attended by Cadets and Instructors from Glengormley Detachment, C Company and Whitehouse Detachment, D Company, Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Cadet Lance Corporal Connorlee Hughes from Glengormley Detachment read a passage from the Bible during the service and Cadet Hannah Montgomery from Whitehouse Detachment laid a wreath on behalf of both Detachments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Army Cadets from the Glengormley and Whiteabbey Detachments attended the service of Remembrance in Whiteabbey.

Sergeant Major Instructor Tommy Crawford said: “It was a privilege to be invited to participate in the Service of Remembrance and thank you to Whiteabbey Royal British Legion for inviting the cadets.”

Cadet Hannah Montgomery added: “It was great to have the opportunity to pay our respects to the fallen on such an important day.”

Speaking after a memorial service in Glengormley on November 13, UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “Thank you to Carnmoney District District LOL Number 25 for inviting me to their remembrance service this morning at Glengormley Cenotaph, which I was delighted to attend.

“It was brilliant to have Sons of Kai Flute Band accompany the District as it made its way to the Cenotaph through Glengormley.

Members from the Loyal Orders and Sons of Kai Flute Band pictured at Glengormley War Memorial.

“Wreaths were laid in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. For our tomorrow they gave their today.”

----

A message from the Editor:

Residents, political and community representatives gathered in Ballynure.

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

Veterans paid their respects at Whiteabbey War Memorial.

Service Personnel laid wreaths in Whiteabbey.

The community gathered in Whiteabbey to mark Remembrance Sunday.

A memorial service was held in Whiteabbey on November 14.

Glengormley Army Cadets have been collecting for the Poppy Appeal for 20 years. This year's collection was conucted at Northcott Tesco.