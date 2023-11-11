Remembrance: Orange Institution marks Remembrance Day paying respects at Schomberg House, Belfast
The annual wreath-laying event, which is organised in partnership with Thiepval Memorial Lodge LOL 1916, included a short parade and was attended by dozens of Brethren from across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.
Deputy Grand Master Rt. Wor. Bro. Harold Henning laid a wreath on behalf of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland during a service conducted by Wor. Bro. Rev. Alistair Smyth, Grand Chaplain.
Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Grand Master said: “On Armistice Day we rightly remember the bravery of those who served in global conflicts over the past centuries - but also those who donned the uniform of the Ulster Defence Regiment, the Royal Ulster Constabulary, Northern Ireland Prison Service and other law enforcement agencies here in Northern Ireland in the fight against terrorism in more recent years.
“As a Loyal Institution, we once again renew our pledge that such sacrifice will not be air brushed from the pages of history.”
Wreaths were also laid on behalf of The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and Thiepval Memorial LOL 1916.
In a separate ceremony, the Deputy Grand Master was accompanied by the Grand Mistress of The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Grand Master in laying a wreath at the Memorial Window in memory of the 341 Orange Brethren and one Sister who were murdered during the Troubles.
Dozens of other wreath-laying ceremonies were held across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland as members of the Orange Family paid their respects.