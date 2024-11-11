Remembrance Sunday: Here are some images of services in Northern Ireland, including Lisburn and Coleraine

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 13:04 BST
Elected representatives and dignitaries yesterday laid wreaths to honour our dead.

Ceremonies were held around Ulster in honour of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in two World Wars and other conflicts.

In Lisburn, Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson joined the MP for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood and Chief Executive David Burns in laying wreaths on behalf of the elected members and citizens of Lisburn and Castlereagh at a service of remembrance in Lisburn.

The service was organised by the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion to remember and honour the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country.

Also participating in today's service were the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Pauline Shields OBE; President of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan; uniformed personnel including Royal Navy, British Army & RAF Northern Ireland; veterans, PSNI and members of the local community.

Remembrance Sunday in Coleraine

1.

Remembrance Sunday in Coleraine Photo: McAuley

2.

The service was organised by the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion to remember and honour the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country.

3.

Remembrance Sunday Ballycastle

4.

Remembrance Sunday Ballycastle Photo: McAuley

