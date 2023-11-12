Remembrance Sunday: King Charles leads two-minute silence as UK remembers the fallen
The Prince of Wales was among senior royals standing behind him and also laid a wreath.
The Queen and Princess of Wales watched on from an overlooking balcony.
Wearing the uniform of The Marshal of the Royal Air Force with greatcoat, poppy and sword, Charles laid a wreath similar to the one produced for King George VI.
The wreath features 41 open style poppy petals made from bonded fabric, hard-wearing paper.
It is mounted on an arrangement of black leaves – traditional for sovereign’s wreaths – of 27-inch diameter ribbon and bow using the colours from The King’s racing silk – scarlet, purple and gold, Buckingham Palace said.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is among senior politicians who have laid a wreath at the Cenotaph.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman are among others who rook part in the ceremony.
Earlier, rainfall stopped before the King led the nation in a two-minute silence.
Cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland came to a standstill at local war memorials and cenotaphs for acts of remembrance.