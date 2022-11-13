Remembrance Sunday: Picture special from the Act of Remembrance at the Belfast Cenotaph

1. innlnews-remembrance sunday commemoration in belfast42nirupload.JPG

Pacemaker Press 13 November 2022: Remembrance Sunday event at Belfast City Hall. Up to 2,000 people gathered at Belfast City Hall on Sunday as the city joined the rest of the UK in marking Remembrance Day. The main ceremony in the city took place at the Garden of Remembrance close to the Cenotaph. People joined in the nationwide two-minute silence which was held at 11am. Representatives from all the main churches were also in attendance, with prayers offered up by the Presbyterian Church Moderator Dr John Kirkpatrick. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo: Pacemaker