Remembrance Sunday: This is what happened at Antrim war memorial yesterday
This is what happened yesterday during the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial in Antrim.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:10 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Services were held for the fallen of our wars throughout Northern Ireland.
This parade took place from Railway Street in Antrim and made its way to the War Memorial in Market Square for the Act of Remembrance.
Mark Cooper, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey laid a wreath during the solemn service.
At the stroke of 11 o'clock people fell silent to remember those who have died in wars around the world.
