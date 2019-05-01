Reported 280 Years ago (April 28 1739): Horse that bred was bred out of Duke’s mare is to be let out this season in Co Down

From the Belfast News Letter of April 17 1739 (April 28 in the modern calendar):

THE Grey Horse, Almanzor, bred out of the Duke of Marlborough’s Whigg Mare and the famous Almanzor, who was got by Mr. Darlow’s Arabian, is now very fresh and in great Order, and to be Lett out to the Mares this Season at Gillford in the County of Downe by William Johnston, at Half a Guinea Leap and Trials, to be paid before Covering, or fifteen Shillings payable the first of November next, giving a Promissary Note for the same, with an English Shilling to the Person who takes Care of him.

This present Almanzor beat all the noted Cattle that was in this Kingdom when was on the Sod, at equal Weights, and won the Plate of the Curragh when eight started, and gets very strong and beautiful Colts to a great Size, and well prorportion’d.

Dated the 17th of April, 1739 N.B. There is good Grass for 12d. a Week.

LONDON.

Mrs. Stevens’s excellent Medicine for the Stone will at length be made publick, for the Benefit of the Subjects, by a Parliamentary Provision. [There was much interest in cures for ‘the Stone’, ie gallstones]

From Versailles, that the Merchants of St. Malo and Nantz seem inclined to treat with Spain for furnishing of Negroes, as they expect the Assiento will not be renewed with England. [This might be a reference to the Asiento de Negros which let Britain sell African slaves in Spanish colonies]