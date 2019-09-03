Reported 280 Years Ago (August 25 1739): Earl’s reported death seems to have arisen from a notion of his valour

From August 14 1739 News Letter (Aug 25 modern date):

Edinburgh, August 7.

Notwithstanding the London prints this post say, That there is an account in a letter to one of his majesty’s principal secretaries of state from Vienna, that the right hon. the Earl of Crawford was along with the young prince Waldeck when he was killed, and that his lordship was amissing when the express came off, there are letters in town, particularly from a rev. and hon. gentleman to his brothers here, advising, that upon hearing the bad news, he repaired to the duke of Newcastle’s office, and saw his grace’s letter on that subject, nor was there the least mention of the earl of Crawford therein.

So that this report seems to have arisen from the notion mankind has so justly conceived of that noble earl’s valour, well knowing that if his lordship was at all in that action, he must certainly have posted himself at that place, whither honour with certain danger, does most challenge the presence of the hero. [There were contradictory reports about the earl’s possible death]