Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (April 24 1739): Warning – we will expose those who make damp or holed linen

From the Belfast News Letter of April 13 1739 (April 24 in the modern calendar):

WHEREAS several Lappers appointed by the Linen Board, have been lately turn’d out for lapping of Linens short of Measure, damp, turning out a fine Lap Yard, and for lapping Pieces with Holes in them;

to prevent the like Abuses for the future, this is to give Notice to all Manufacturers of Linen, and Housewives, that if any Linens are offered to any Lapper to be lapped, that are damp, have Holes in them, or where there is apparently any Part wrought for a Lap Yard, that such Linens are not to be lapped, and every Lapper who dare presume to lap any Linen damp, or short of Measure, or turns out the best Part of the Linen on the Lap Yard, or Pieces of Linen which have Holes in them, such Lapper and his Bail will be proceeded against with the utmost Rigour of Law, be turned out and his Faults advertised, that the Publick may be aware how to deal with such a Person; and for the Encouragement of Lappers to discharge their Trust faithfully and honestly, and that they may be sufficiently compensated for their Trouble and Attendance on lapping, the Board is resolved to appoint no greater Number of Lappers in any County of this Kingdom, than what are absolutely necessary for Dispatch of Linen Trade of such County, and that they will not be wanting in giving all due Encouragement to those who execute their Office with greatest Exactness.

N.B. The Board has determin’d to appoint no Lapper for the future without a Recommendation under the Hand of one of the Trustees, certifying the Character of the Person recommended, and the Names and Circumstances of the Security, and in such Counties where such a Certificate can’t be had, without the Report of such Gentlemen of the Country, the Board shall apply to.

Dublin-Castle. 26d of March, 1739. Signed by Order, ARTHUR NEWBURGH.

[This message seems to have been placed by the Board of Trustees of the Linen Manufacturers of Ireland, set up by statute in 1711

A lapper measured, pressed and folded the linen ready for packing and sale]

IRELAND.

Belfast

Last Week one Nathaniel Mewhaw of this Place Taylor, was found dead, on the High Way between New Cumber and Old Cumber, lying with his Face on the Ground, and his Mouth full of Dust and Sand.

He being much in Liquor before that, the Coroner’s Inquest, which sat on his Body, brought in their Verdict, Accidental Death.

Last Tuesday the Rev. Mr. James Smith was, by the Rev, Mr. Charles Mastertown, ordained dissenting Minister of the Old Congregation in Newtown.

BELFAST PORT-NEWS

Since my last arrived the John and Archebald of Irvin, Thomas Henry, with Coals. — The Nathaniel of Portpatrick, Nathaniel Withers, from Stranrawer, with Barley. —

Armagh, April 7.

Our Gentlemen of best Sence and Fortune joyn’d with the Linen Dealers in drinking the Healths of those worthy Patriots of the Linen Board; who have shewn their Care and Zeal for the good of the Country, without any private view of Benefit to themselves.

The Rev. Mr. Rich. Vincene, Rector of Donaghmore in the County of Tyrone, was Yesterday elected and sworn one of the Burgesses of the Corporation of Armagh, in the room of the Rt. Hon. Dr. Coghil deceased.

DUBLIN, April the 10th.

On Friday last Sir Edward O’Brian’s Mare Miss Doe and Col. Stratford’s Lobb Ear Gelding, started for the Subscription Plate at the Curragh, and it was won by the former.

Yesterday a Fire broke out at the New Light Meeting-House in Stafford Street; but by the timely Assistance of the Right Hon. the Lord Mayor, Fire-Engines. &c. the same was happily extinguished.

ENGLAND. Northampton, March 26.

Last Thursday Mr. John Cotton was executed here and hung up in Chains, for murdering his Bastard. The Mother of the Babe evidenced against him.

LONDON, March 29

Yesterday several Cases were given away at the House of Commons relating to the Linen Manufacture in Scotland.