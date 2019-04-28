Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (April 28 1739): Impudent woman is severely whipped

From the Belfast News Letter of April 17 1739 (which is April 28 in the modern calendar):

LONDON

Yesterday seven Malefactors were whipp’d from the New Goal in Southwark to St. Thomas’s Gate at the Cart’s Arse, [sic — offenders were tied to what was called the ‘tail’ or ‘arse’ of a cart and whipped] pursuant to their Sentences at Kingston.

One only was severely lash’d, viz, Anne Steward, a notorious Offender, who has been in Bridewell above fifty Times, and had the Impudence at the time of her Trial to curse the Court to their Faces.

SCOTLAND.

On the 20th Instant, One Colin Rhind Mason, is to be whip’d for being chiefly concerned in raising a Corps out of the West Kirk Yard.

BELFAST.

Last Saturday Morning died at Antrim Castle, the Right Honourable the Countess Dowager of ANTRIM, exceedingly lamented. She was a lady of exemplary Piety, singular Integrity, great Affability and excellent Temper; a real Friend, a tender Parent, and an affectionate Wife: In a Word, she was endowed with all the Qualities belonging to a great and good Woman.

By her Ladyship’s Death, a Jointure of 1,000l. per Annum devolves to the Right Honourable the Earl of Antrim.[£1,000 is about £240,000 today]

Yesterday was married, in the Parish of Donnegorr, a Man, aged 85 Years, a Weaver to Trade to a Woman but 25 Years old.

Last week, departed this Life the Rev. Mr. John Dunlap, Vicar of Ballyclugg and Ballymena: His Living is in the Gift of the Right Rev. the Lord Bishop of Downe and Connor.

Northampton, April 1.

A few Days since on Thomas Hogson, a Labouring Man of Winslow, in the County of Bucks, having some Words with his Wife, on a sudden catched up a small Wooden Stool, or Cricket, and struck her on the Head therewith so violently, that she died soon after: And an Inquision [sic] being taken before Mr. Burnham, one of the Coroners of the said County, the Jury found the said Hogson guilty of Wilful Murder; and he was the same Day committed to Ailsbury Goal.

And on Friday the 23d past, the said Hogson cut his own Throat through the Wind Pipe, but is still living, tho’ it is thought he cannot continue many Days.

LONDON.

This Day the Rt. Hon. Sir Robert Walpole entertain’d a great many Members of the House of Commons, at his House in Downing-Street, Westminster.

The Right Hon. Sir William Yonge, the Right Hon. Henry Pelham, Esq &c. we hear, will also entertain in their Turns the Members of that Honourable House.

On Monday last Mr. Sherrock, an eminent Haberdasher in Fleet-Street, with several others in Company, had all the Misfortune to be bit by a mad Dog at Braintree.

[There was rabies in England at this time. Deaths from it peaked in the 1800s]

Yesterday a melancholy Accident happen’d at Aldersgate, where a Carter driving his Cart carelessly along, was jam’d between the Wheel and the Corner of the Gate, and in a Moment great Part of his Head was torn from his Body, in so miserable a Manner, that he died on the Spot.