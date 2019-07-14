Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 14 1739): Toll plan to improve the Banbridge to Randalstown road

From the Belfast News Letter of July 3 1739 (which is July 14 in the modern calendar):

These are to give Notice,

THAT the Trustees appointed by Act of Parliament for repairing the Road from Banbridge to Randalstown have come to a Resolution to farm the Tolls of the several Gates upon the Road, and are to meet for that purpose at Moyrah on Wednesday the 4th of July next, to receive Proposals; and any Persons, who are desirable to bid for the said Tolls, are desired to attend that Day. Dated at Moyrah, June 28th, 1739. CHARLES BRETT, Clerk

BELFAST.

All the Politicians in and about this town say, that there will be no war, but a most profound peace.

The seven convicts from Downpatrick, that my last paper said were shipt on board the William and James, were put on board another ship bound for Cork and Jamaica.

Advertisement,

THAT a Dancing-Master, well recommended, may meet with proper Encouragement at COLERAIN. [sic]

LONDON, June 23.

On Thursday morning came on at the Irish chamber in Guildhall, the election of a minister for Coleraine in Ireland, in the room of Mr. Squire, deceas’d, (the gift of which is in the Irish society) when the Rev. Mr. Cuppidge carry’d it against the Rev. Mr. Duncan by a great majority. The living is worth upwards of 200l. per annum. [£200 is about £47,000 in today’s money]

The following is [a bill] to which his majesty assented at the rising of the parliament, viz.

An act for allowing further time for inrollment of deeds and wills made by papists, and for relief of protestant purchasers, devisees and flees.

DUBLIN.

There are private letters in town from London, which advise, that an express lately arrived from Paris, with assurances, that the French will not concern themselves, in the war, should we happen to have one with Spain.

SCOTLAND.

Died also at Stenhouse, in Liberton parish, of a total decay of nature, Thomas Tran, aged 103. He was a land-labourer from his infancy, who never once had a sore head or sick heart, and kept his judgment and stomach to the last.

Bristol, June 16. An inscription on the tombstone of one Margaret Scott, who died at Dalkeith, twelve miles from Newcastle, the 9th of February, 1738.

Stop, passenger, until my life you’ve read;

The living may get knowledge by the dead;

Five times five years I liv’d a virgin life;

Ten times five years I was a virtuous wife:

Ten times five years I liv’d a widow chaste; Now, tired of this mortal life, I rest.

I, from my cradle to my grave, have seen, Eight mighty kings of Scotland, and a queen.

Four times five years the common-wealth I saw;

Ten times the subjects rose against the law.

Twice did I see old prelacy pulld down; And twice the cloak was humbled by the gown.

An end of Stuart’s race I saw: no more

I saw my country fold for English ore [word unclear on page].

Such desolotion in my time has been,

I have an end of all perfection seen.