Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 31 1739): British war ships to patrol Irish coast against other powers

From the July 20 1739 News Letter (July 31 modern date)

LONDON, July 10.

Two men of war are ordered to cruise on the coast of Ireland to protect the merchant ships against the insults of foreign powers.

[War between Britain and Ireland was getting close. There were fears, both in the 1690s and 1790s, that Ireland would be a vulnerable point at any time of war or revolution in Britain, and as this report shows it was a concern in the 1730s too]

Near 1000 seamen were pressed last week and put on board the several men of war, tenders and smacks in the river, of which there are now about a score lying between the tower and Deptford only.

[The pressing, or seizing, of men for military service was happening on a large scale in Britain and Ireland, and was much feared by young men]

DUBLIN. July 17

Last Sunday morning about 7 o’clock, one Solomon, a porter in Dames-street, was stabbed in the belly with a hanger, by one Keating, in so barbarous a manner that his life is dispaired of; Keating was immediately seized and carried to Newgate.

Late on Saturday night a man was killed on College-Green by a blow of a chair-pole, for which two chairmen were on Sunday morning sent to Newgate.

Last week a parcel of rogues broke open the weigh-house in Cavan’s Street, and carried off a considerable quantity of bacon and butter; but offering it to sale to a man in Church-Street, at an under rate, were suspected, secured, and are since committed to Newgate.