Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (May 22 1739): Baby girl is born while her great, great grand-mother is still alive

The front page of the Belfast News Letter of May 11 1739 (which is May 22 in the modern calendar)
From the News Letter of May 11 1739 (May 22 modern date):

Sarum, April 30.

We hear from Limington in Hants, that one Mrs. Mitchell was lately brought to-bed there, of a daughter, whose great, great grand-mother is still living and has already seen her 5th generation, and all daughters; so that she may see the same that distitch doth, made on one of the Dalburg’s family of Basil.

Mater ait natae, dic natae, filia natam

Ut moneat, natae, plangere filiolam.

Rise up daughter, and go to thy daughter,

For her daughter’s daughter hath a daughter.

She is about 92 years of age, is in perfect health, has all her sense clear, and hopes to see five generations more.

[There is much interest in the 1730s in people who live a long time or otherwise achieve interesting records. Stories sometimes break into commentary, or verse, as above, but it is rarely clear who the author is]