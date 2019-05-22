Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (May 22 1739): Baby girl is born while her great, great grand-mother is still alive

From the News Letter of May 11 1739 (May 22 modern date):

Sarum, April 30.

We hear from Limington in Hants, that one Mrs. Mitchell was lately brought to-bed there, of a daughter, whose great, great grand-mother is still living and has already seen her 5th generation, and all daughters; so that she may see the same that distitch doth, made on one of the Dalburg’s family of Basil.

1 2 3 4

Mater ait natae, dic natae, filia natam

5 6

Ut moneat, natae, plangere filiolam.

1 2 3

Rise up daughter, and go to thy daughter,

4 5 6

For her daughter’s daughter hath a daughter.

She is about 92 years of age, is in perfect health, has all her sense clear, and hopes to see five generations more.

[There is much interest in the 1730s in people who live a long time or otherwise achieve interesting records. Stories sometimes break into commentary, or verse, as above, but it is rarely clear who the author is]