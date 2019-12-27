Rescuers unable to find male in Co Antrim river on Christmas Day

Police have taken to social media in a bid to try and locate a male who was seen in the Six Mile Water River in Antrim in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Christmas morning, police recieved a report of a male in the river near Alexandra Park, Antrim. Police, Fire and Rescue Service and Lough Neagh Search and Rescue volunteers were all dispatched to the area to try and locate this person.

“Extensive areas along the Six Mile Water River were checked over the course of a few hours.

“A helicopter had been dispatched by our Coastguard colleagues in Scotland upon our request, who sent their Sea King Helicopter over to assist in our search for this male. They used their night vision and heat seeking cameras to try and locate this male along the Six Mile Water and out towards Lough Neagh, but to no success.

“It may have been possible that this male managed to rescue himself from the water. If this male was you or you know who it was, please contact police on 101, quoting 55 25/12/19. We are not seeking this person in connection with any offence, rather we may be able to provide support services for them.”