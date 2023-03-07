Respect for Troubles victims has been ‘washed away’, say family members

Paul Wilson is the son of SDLP senator Paddy Wilson, who was murdered by the loyalist group the Ulster Freedom Fighters 50 years ago.

Mr Wilson was speaking at an event in Stormont to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his father, he said: "Years later I was asked to contribute to a commemoration plaque in Stormont. I came up with three words I thought he stood for. Equality, tolerance and respect."

Mary Hornsey, the mother of Troubles victim Paul Maxwell, speaks in the Senate Chamber of the Northern Ireland Assembly during a Victims' Day event. 15-year-old Paul, from Enniskillen, was killed at the same time as Lord Mountbatten in a terrorist bomb explosion onboard the Shadow V, at Mullaghmore, County Sligo. Picture date: Tuesday March 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Victims. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Wilson then built on his understanding of respect in Northern Ireland today.

"Sadly, the respect for survivors and victims of the Troubles has been washed away," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see paintings and murals depicting cold-blooded murderers. Where is the respect for each other? For your neighbour? Where is the respect for those who died and the families who are left?"

At the event, family members were able to share how the death of their loved ones as a result of terrorist attacks had affected them and their families.

Mary Hornsey is the mother of Paul Maxwell, who was 15 when he was killed alongside Lord Mountbatten in an IRA attack in Sligo.

Ms Hornsey spoke of Paul's love of sailing and read a selection of poems that she had written to help express her grief surrounding her son's death: "I was devastated and overcome by grief. I miss him so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hornsey's final poem concluded: "I hope my child you'll find grace to forgive, this torment with which I must always live."

Also contributing was Tanya Williams-Powell, the granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer, who was kidnapped and later killed by the IRA in 1973.

In the years following his death Miss Williams-Powell's grandmother, aunt, mother and father would all go on to take their own lives.

"That is the legacy, the multi-generational trauma that's been caused by the decision to kidnap Thomas," Miss Williams-Powell said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me that is absolutely atrocious. Those who say that violence and terrorism is the only way they can deal with things. They need to explain that to the family and victims who are left.

"So many of my family died by their own hand, mental health is so much more open now but it is still stigmatised."

Ms Williams-Powell spoke about the importance of opening up to alleviate the trauma and grief that can engulf victims of terrorism: "I just hope that me attending this European victims' event will help other people to realise that you're not alone, that everybody's experiences are different.