Respectfulness and sympathy shown by Protestant church leaders on pope's death

While the Church of Ireland, Irish Presbyterian Church and Methodist Church in Ireland have marked religious theological differences with the Roman Catholic church in doctrine and worship practice, the main Protestant churches have expressed their sympathies this week in a tangible way

The 88-year-old Argentinian-born pope's death came after a lengthy illness and this morning (Saturday) his funeral service will take place in Rome with an array of leading global royal dignitaries and politicians in attendance, including Prince William, representing the British Royal family, and US president Donald Trump.

Francis’ funeral Mass is at 10am in St Peter’s Square, with cardinal Giovanni Battista, dean of the Rome college of cardinals, presiding at the Mass, which will be concelebrated by Roman Catholic patriarchs, cardinals, archbishops, bishops, and priests from across the world.

Church of Ireland primate archbishop John McDowell extended his sympathy specifically to the Irish Roman Catholic primate archbishop Eamon Martin and to the Roman Catholic people of Ireland on the pope's death.

Primate McDowell said: "Pope Francis was invested not only with his share in the official magisterium of the church he served so joyfully, but also with a natural, self-authenticating authority which was the fruit of a deep devotion to God and an equally deep commitment to the service of all of the people of God.

"Pope Francis’ respect for every person, wherever they may have found themselves on life’s pilgrimage, was a powerful witness to the plenitude of God’s grace, given as a gift to the world in His Son."

Archbishop McDowell added: "Pope Francis was manifestly a modest man of immovable faith who felt no need to cling frantically onto old certainties which no longer served God or His people.”

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Rev Dr Richard Murray has written privately to Archbishop Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, expressing his sympathy.

Meanwhile, the clerk of the Presbyterian general assembly Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, said: “In offering the condolences of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland to Archbishop Eamon Martin, we want to acknowledge the grief felt by many people on the island of Ireland who will be greatly saddened at this particular time, especially our Roman Catholic friends and neighbours, who mourn the death of pope Francis."

President and lay leader of the Methodist Church in Ireland Rev Dr John Alderdice and Mrs Elaine M Barnett extended the “sympathies and prayers of the Irish Methodist people”.

