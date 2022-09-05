Rev Ian Ellis to be enthroned Bishop of Clogher
The Right Rev Dr Ian Ellis will be enthroned as the Bishop of Clogher at two services this week, the Church of Ireland has said.
Bishop Ian Ellis was elected in November 2020 and consecrated as Bishop of Clogher in April 2021 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, his services of enthronement were delayed.
A tradition at the enthronement service that the bishop knocks at the West Door and waits for entry at the beginning of the services. The congregation then acts out the fact that he recognises the cathedral has a life and ministry of its own and yet is also his church.
The enthronement services mark the beginning of Bishop Ian’s public ministry in the Diocese in a special way, even though he has been Bishop for some time already. It is also a service of celebration and welcome.
Enthronement is at the heart of what happens during the service, as Bishop Ian will sit in the seat, the Cathedra, that is reserved for the Bishop.
The Bishop’s seat resembles a throne, and is there to call for unity and to invite people to gather around that chair from which the bishop spreads the gospel.
The dean and cathedral chapter of The Diocese of Clogher have extended a warm welcome to parishioners and friends across the diocese to be present at one of both of the services.
The service in Clogher will be a Service of Evening Prayer and in Enniskillen Cathedral, the service will be a celebration of Holy Communion. Bishop Ellis will be the preacher at both services.
The enthronement Services take place in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Clogher on Thursday, 8 September at 7.30pm and in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Sunday, 11 September at 7pm.