Rev Jim Rea: Parable of the old trombone in heavenly terms

Rev Jim Rea

As a brass band enthusiast, I went to listen to the music and, of that, I cannot remember a thing.

However, I do remember the story the preacher that day told. He recalled how a friend of his had an old trombone that had got into terrible disrepair. It was no longer playable and had several dinges. Considering that it had a sentimental value, it was suggested that he might go to one or two of the local music shops to see if it could be repaired.

However, in every case he was told the instrument was probably scrap. He then heard of an instrument shop in London where he might get a second opinion. One day, on other business in the city, he took the trombone with him. The person in the music shop told him they might be able do something for him but it might take several weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometime later, on returning to London he called at the premises to get an update on the instrument. He was then shown the trombone and it was in pristine condition. Taken by surprise he reacted quickly:“That’s not my trombone, it can’t be”.

To his amazement came the reply. “If you look at your trombone you will notice engraved on the bell, the words Boosey and Hawks. We made that instrument and we were able to remake it.”

The preacher’s application struck me as a modern parable as he emphasised that broken though we may be, the God who made us, can remake us. After 50 years I have witnessed this happen to countless numbers of people, who have been remade by the power of Christ.

Testifying to the words of St Paul: “If anyone be in Christ they are a new creation, old things have passed away and all things have become new.”

In this new year 2022 this old trombone story again comes to mind. If we allow God into our lives it will be the greatest thing we have ever done. Resolutions to change our lives for the better may have already been broken, but we need not be without hope.

The name Stuart Hamblen is hardly known. However, the words he wrote of the Southern gospel song are engrained in the history of music and have been sung by the world’s greatest singers, including the late Elvis Presley and the late Jim Reeves.

“It is no secret what God can do,

What He has done for others He’ll do for you

With arms wide open, He’ll pardon you,