Rev Trevor Kelly died on 15 October at Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness. His wife Aurelia tragically died following a road accident in November last year.

His service of thanksgiving was held today in St Colmanell’s Parish Church, Ahoghill - however the church was unable to hold all the mourners.

The couple are survived by their two children, Andrew, 27 and Rebecca, a second year student at Ballymena Academy.

Mr Kelly was a member of the College Senior Leadership Team and college chaplain at Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtownabbey. He also worked as a part-time curate in Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion in Co Antrim.

Rev Malcolm Ferry, rector of Agherton Parish, who shared a flat with Trevor at Stranmillis, paid tribute.

"He was industrious... he was a worker" he said, noting he only ever recalled him ever being "distracted" once; when his later-to-be wife arrived at a social gathering. "The rest as they say is history".

Trevor was "very highly regarded" at Hazelwood, where he was dedicated to the development of the pupils. There, he pioneered the role of chaplaincy, looking after the mental health and "mind, body and soul" of students. "The school are mourning too today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Trevor Kelly, right, died 11 months after his wife Aurelia, left.

However he suggested his "greatest career" was in the home with his children, to whom Trevor had drawn even closer since the loss of their mother. "The sudden and tragic loss of his soulmate was a test of all tests and I think Trevor came through it with an A star, he rose to that tragedy.

"Trevor Kelly's life was to be lived out as a Christian in the way he attracted you to himself and the God he worshipped." This later led to his ordination, he added.

He is now laid to rest with his wife. "The perfectness of that first meeting in that room in Stranmillis is now complete in the resting place here in this beautiful place, knowing with confidence the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead - that death has been conquered. They are together now in the presence of God - together for all eternity."

Advertisement Hide Ad