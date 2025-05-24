Revealed for first time: Full list of 1941 Belfast Blitz dead

Firemen tackling the devastation caused during the Belfast Blitz

All of the city’s residents who lost their lives to Luftwaffe bombs in a series of devastating Second World War air raids are to be memorialised in a new monument, with dedicated researchers tracking down the names of 937 victims.

The shocking death toll, around one quarter of the total number killed over all 30 years of the Troubles, happened over just four weeks in April and May 1941 – causing almost unimaginable devastation to communities across Belfast.

The News Letter prints their names today in solemn tribute to the men and women who lost their lives on the home front as the Nazi air force tried to take down an industrial city playing a substantial part in the British war effort.

The area around St Anne's Cathedral in the north of Belfast city centre after it was badly damaged in the Belfast Blitz of 1941. Bryan Johnston recalls, aged three, an air raid in North Belfast

The devastating German overnight assaults are remembered as the Dockside Raid on April 7 to 8, the Easter Tuesday Raid on April 15 to 16, the Fire Raid on May 4 to 5 May, and the Final Raid the following night, May 5 to 6.

The Dockside Raid was comparatively small, a test of Belfast’s defences; the Easter Tuesday Raid was immense, with 200 Luftwaffe aircraft dropping high explosive bombs on military and manufacturing targets – causing the greatest loss of life in any Blitz night raid outside of London.

The Fire Raid earned that name due to the concentration of incendiary bombs dropped, while the Final Raid is largely remembered as causing heavy property damage, including to many residential areas.

Now the Northern Ireland War Memorial (NIWM) is working with Belfast City Council to create a dedicated memorial to the city’s men and women who died during the Blitz.

The memorial will be built as part of plans to revamp Cathedral Gardens, an area between St Anne’s Cathedral and Ulster University’s Belfast campus.

Don Bigger, chairman of NIWM, said: “This memorial will be a compelling monument to a tragic time in Belfast’s history.

“A total of 937 fatal casualties have already been identified, and NIWM is working with Blitz historians Alan Freeburn and Dr Brian Barton to establish a definitive list of people who lost their lives.”

The victims identified so far are a preliminary list, and researchers are eager to hear from anyone who knows additional names at [email protected] before June 30. A further 32 people were killed by bombs in Londonerry, Bangor and Newtownards on the night of the Easter Tuesday Raid. NIWM hopes to support other memorials to mark those victims.

Addis, Mary

Addis, Sarah

Aicken, Alexander

Aitken, Jane

Allister, Martha

Anderson, Elizabeth

Anderson, Isabella

Anderson, Mary Ann

Anderson, William John

Andrews, David Harold

Andrews, Mary

Armstrong, Martin Robert

Artt, Isabella

Ash, Stanley George

Atcheson, Eliza

Baird, David

Baird, Murdugh George

Ball, Samuel

Ballance, Agnes

Ballantine, Ethel

Ballantine, William Vincent

Balmer, James

Barr, James Alexander

Barr, Jeannie

Barr, William Cathcart

Beattie, James

Beattie, James

Beech, Margaret Eileen Williamson

Beggs, Phyllis Irene

Bell, Hannah

Bell, John

Bell, Joseph

Bell, Thomas George

Belshaw, Robert

Bennett, Catherine

Bennett, Robert

Benton, William

Bill, Thomas

Bingham, Thomas

Black, Annie

Black, Eva

Black, Evelyn

Black, Hazel

Black, Hessie

Black, James

Black, James

Black, Mary

Blankney, Roland

Bleakley, Matilda Violet

Bleakley, Thomas William

Boal, George

Boal, Winifred

Bonnell, Hugh Emrys

Bothwell, David Edward

Bothwell, Ernest

Bothwell, Lily Mary

Bothwell, Peggy Mary

Boyd, Edith

Boyd, Elias Jones

Boyd, Elizabeth Kate

Boyd, Hugh

Boyd, Jessie

Boyd, Sarah Jane

Bradley, Everhilda

Bradley, Margaret

Bradley, Sydney

Bradshaw, Annie

Bradshaw, David Kennedy

Brady, George Robert

Brady, Mary

Braniff, William

Brennan, Margaret

Briggs, James

Briggs, Leonard

Briggs, Leonard

Briggs, Rowland William

Brooker, Herbert Montague

Brookes, Wilfrid Mark Hamilton

Brothers, Margaret

Brown, Elizabeth Jane

Brown, Florence Edna

Brown, Georgina

Brown, Georgina

Brown, Henry

Brown, James

Brown, John

Brown, Margaret Jane

Brown, Mary Jane

Brown, Rachel

Brown, Sarah

Brown, Stephen

Brown, William Alexander

Browne, Annie English

Browne, William Thomas

Bullock, Robert

Burbage, Montague James

Burdett, Dorothy Kathleen

Burleigh, Betty

Burton, Sarah

Byrne, Eliza Sarah

Caldwell, Francis Ernest

Cameron, Annie

Campbell, Arthur McLean

Campbell, Elizabeth May

Campbell, Hugh

Campbell, Margaret

Campbell, Margaret Christina

Campbell, Roberta

Carleton, Dona

Carroll, Thomas William

Carson, Edward

Carson, Eileen

Carson, Martha

Carter, Alice

Carter, Joseph

Carter, Joseph

Carter, Kathleen

Carter, Mary

Carter, Mary Ann

Carter, Sarah

Cash, Mary Ann

Castles, Hugh

Christian, Leonard Charles

Christy, James

Christy, Margaret

Christy, Margaret Sylvia

Church, Hannah

Cinnamond, Arthur Moore

Clarke, Cecil

Clarke, David

Clarke, Desmond

Clarke, James Henry

Clarke, Jeremiah

Clarke, Jeremiah

Clarke, John

Clarke, Lavina

Clarke, Mabel Alexandra

Clarke, Robert

Clarke, William

Close, Albert

Close, Mary Jane

Close, William

Cobain, Elizabeth Maud

Cobble, Edward William

Cochrane, Gertrude

Cole, Patrick

Conlon, James

Connelly, Annie

Connelly, Charlotte

Connelly, James

Connolly, John

Convery, Jane

Cooke, David McKee

Cooke, Ernest Victor

Cooke, John

Cooke, Mary Anne

Cooke, Mary Jane

Cooke, Thomas

Coombs, Frank Mundy

Corr, Annie

Corr, Frederick

Corr, Mary Ann

Corry, Elizabeth

Corry, Henry

Corry, Martha

Corry, Samuel

Costello, Mary Ann

Costello, Stephen

Craig, Rebecca

Craig, Robert

Creighton, John

Creighton, Rachel

Crossan, David

Crothers, Alexander

Crothers, Raymond

Crotty, Mary Ann

Cuffe, Denis Patrick James

Curran, Patrick

Curran, William

Curry, William John

Danby, Alice

Danby, Arthur

Danby, Emily

Danby, John

Danby, John Robert

Danby, Kathleen

Danby, Olga

Danby, Peter

Darragh, Margaret

Davey, Henry

Davey, Matilda

Davidson, Jane

Davison, John

Deering, Martha Elizabeth

Deering, Mary

Dempster, Agnes

Dempster, Agnes Ruby

Dempster, Ellen

Dempster, Robert

Denby, Dorothy Ethel

Denby, Harriette Macredie

Denby, Isabella

Denby, William Henry

Dennant, Eric

Doherty, James

Doherty, Mary

Doherty, Mary Christina

Doherty, Sarah

Doherty, Susan

Dojan, Donald

Dojan, John

Donnelly, Annie

Donnelly, Arthur

Donnelly, Bessie

Donnelly, Hugh

Donnelly, Joseph Michael

Donnelly, Maggie

Donnelly, Marie

Donnelly, Mary

Donnelly, Patrick

Donnelly, Robert Moorhead

Donnelly, Susannah

Donnelly, Susannah Hope

Donnelly, Thomas

Dorman, Annie

Dorman, Mary

Dornan, Harriet

Dornan, Harriett

Douglas, Emily

Douglas, James

Douglas, Margaret

Douglas, Samuel

Douglas, Sarah

Douglas, William

Dowds, Anne

Dowds, Annie

Dowds, Maureen

Drummond, Martha

Duff, John Murray

Duff, Kathleen

Duffy, Catherine

Duffy, James

Duffy, James Michael Collins

Duffy, Josephine

Duffy, Samuel John

Duffy, Sarah Ann

Dunlop, Agnes

Dunlop, Elizabeth

Dunwoody, Edith

Dunwoody, Henry

Dunwoody, Isabella

Dunwoody, William

Elkin, Mary

Elkin, Alexander McNeill

Elkin, Alexander Norman

Elkin, William Ronald

Elliott, Samuel Stewart McComb

Erskine, Cecil

Esdale, John

Farrelly, Maurice Phillip

Faux, Christopher Youraba

Fee, Daniel

Ferguson, Agnes

Ferguson, Andrew

Ferguson, Andrew

Ferguson, Charles

Ferguson, Elizabeth Shaw

Ferguson, Mary Jane

Ferguson, Richard

Ferguson, Thomas Gardener

Ferris, Daniel

Finlay, Robert

Finnegan, John

Finnegan, Kathleen

Fisher, John Joseph

Fisher, Martha

Fisher, Rose

Flack, George

Flack, Mary

Fletcher, James

Fletcher, Martha

Flood, Thomas

Flynn, Agnes

Flynn, Ambrose

Flynn, Kenneth

Flynn, Rosemary

Forbes, Elsie

Forbes, James

Forbes, James

Forbes, Martha

Forbes, Norman

Forbes, Sadie

French, John

Frizzell, Eric

Frizzell, Eveline

Frizzell, Eveline

Frizzell, Robert John

Fullerton, Charles

Fullerton, Dennis

Fullerton, Elizabeth

Gardner, Amelia

Garrett, Allen

Garrett, Bridget

Garrett, John

Gass, James

Gay, Herbert

Geddis, Agnes

Geddis, James

Gibson, Thomas Heeson

Gilmore, John

Gordon, Elizabeth

Gordon, Georgina

Gordon, Hugh

Gordon, Kathleen

Gordon, Samuel

Gordon, Susan

Gordon, Thomas

Gordon, William

Gowan, Samuel Hoy

Graham, Francis

Graham, Frederick

Graham, Jane

Graham, Violet

Graham, William John

Gray, John

Gray, John

Gray, Sarah

Greaney, John

Greer, Sylvia June

Gribbin, Nancy Simms

Grimes, Christopher

Grimes, Sarah

Guglielmazzi, Leon

Guinnis, William

Guy, Henry William

Guy, Mary

Guy, Mary Doreen

Guy, Reginald

Guy, Sydney

Hagans, Alexander McIlwrath

Haggan, Robert

Hagin, William

Halliday, Frances

Halliday, Francis

Halliday, Harold Cecil

Halliday, Isaac V.

Hamilton, Annie Brown

Hamilton, John Nelson

Hamilton, Kathleen

Hamilton, Samuel

Hanna, Annie

Hanna, Doreen

Hanna, Eliza

Hanna, Letitia

Hanna, Myrtle

Hanna, Robert John

Hanna, Samuel

Hanna, Samuel

Hanna, Thomas

Harbinson, Robert James

Harkness, Brice

Harper, Ann Jane

Harris, John Thomas

Harrison, John

Harron, Mary Elizabeth

Harvey, Thomas

Harvey, Thomas Douglas

Harvey, William Thomas

Hawkins, Elizabeth

Hawkins, Elizabeth

Hawkins, John Albert

Hawthorne, David Henry

Heaney, Edith

Heaney, George

Heaney, Joseph Andrew

Heaney, Vera

Hemelryk, Edward Valentine

Henderson, Agnes

Hendron, William

Henry, Mary

Henry, Susan

Heron, Elizabeth

Heron, Martha

Higgiston, Mary Matilda

Hill, James Stringer

Hill, Joseph

Hill, Margaret

Hillis, David

Hillock, Sarah Ann

Holden, Charlotte

Holden, Jean

Holden, William

Holmes, Mary Jane

Holt, Archibald Joseph Adolphus

Holt, Eliza Jane

Holton, Arthur Henry

Hood, Robert Dalzell

Howard, Mary Elizabeth

Howe, Maurice William

Huddleston, Elizabeth Jane

Huddleston, Ellen

Huddleston, James

Huddleston, Hannah

Huddleston, Hans Patrick

Huddleston, Mary

Hughes, Sarah

Hunter, Charlotte

Hunter, Henry

Hunter, Irene

Hunter, Joseph Molyneaux

Hunter, Kathleen

Hunter, Margaret

Hunter, Rose

Hutchinson, David

Hutchinson, Lily

Hutchinson, Martin

Hutchinson, May

Hutchinson, Rita

Hutchinson, Sadie

Hutchinson, Sarah

Hutchinson, William

Hutton, Jesse Taylor

Hynes, William

Irvine, Agnes McQuoid

Irvine, Georgina

Irvine, Hamilton

Irvine, Margaret Hill McQuoid

Irvine, Robert McCullough

Irwin, Albert James

Irwin, James

Jackson, Georgina

Jackson, Thomas

Jackson, Thomas

Jacobson, Maurice Barnett

Jamieson, Margaret

Jamieson, William Samuel

Jamison, Charles Frederick

Jamison, Elizabeth

Jamison, Mary

Jamison, Samuel

Jerwood, Albert

Johnston, Margaret

Jones, Daniel Rees

Jones, Peter

Jones, Stephen Henry Francis

Kane, Robert Alexander

Kater, Annie Jardine

Kater, James

Keane, Thomas

Kearney, Elizabeth

Keeney, Sarah

Kelly, Albert

Kelly, Annie Kathleen

Kelly, Ernest

Kelly, Vera

Kennedy, Benjamin

Kennedy, Oliver

King, Joseph

Kinghan, George Stuart

Kingston, Ronald Victor

Knight, Arthur

Knight, Grace

Knight, James

Knight, Mildred

Knox, Agnes

Kyle, Stanley

Lambert, Joseph

Lancaster, William

Larkin, William

Larmour, Jane

Leebody, Margaret

Lemon, William James

Lennon, John

Lilley, Albert William

Lilley, Edith Frances Ferguson

Lindsay (Steele), Rosina

Long, Ivers

Long, Margaret Jane

Long, Norman

Long, Ralph Alonza

Lucey, Ernest John Montague

Lutton, Ellen

Lutton, Robert

Lutton, Robert Vincent

Lynas, Jean

Lynas, Richard

Lyttle, Frederick

Lyttle, Jane Johnston

Macauley, Grace

MacDonald, Angus Campbell

Magee, Daniel

Magee, Jane

Magee, Mary

Magee, Mary

Magee, Thomas

Magee, Thomasina

Magill, Annie

Magill, Hugh

Magill, Margaret

Magill, May

Mahaffey, William John

Malcolm, Dorothy

Malcolmson, Evelyn

Mallon, Anna

Mallon, Annie

Mallon, Cecil

Mallon, John Terence

Marasi, Felix

Martin, John Andrew

Martin, Sarah

Mason, Anthony Gerard

Mason, John William Oliver

Mason, Mary

Mason, Richard

Mason, Rose

Mason, Thomas

Mateer, David

Mateer, Florence

Mawhinney, Charlotte

Mawhinney, Elizabeth

Maxwell, Joseph

Maynard, Geoffrey Hiram

Mays, William James

McAdams, Andrew

McAlea, Catherine

McAnespie, John

McAtamney, Mary

McAteer, Adam

McAteer, Kathleen

McAteer, Martha

McAuley, George

McAuley, Joseph

McAuley, Margaret

McAuley, Walter

McAvoy, Isabel

McAvoy, James

McAvoy, John

McAvoy, Thomas

McCaffery, Catherine

McCallum, Cecil

McCann, Annie

McCann, Mary

McCann, Sarah Baird

McCarey, Josias

McCartney, Matthew

McCleary, William

McClelland, Agnes

McClelland, David

McClelland, Edward

McClements, Agnes

McClements, Hamilton

McClements, Hamilton

McClements, Jane

McCloskey, Gerard Patrick

McCormick, Sarah

McCready, John

McCreedy, James

McCreedy, John

McCreedy, Mary Jane

McCrickard, Margaret

McCrickard, Mary

McCrickard, Patrick

McCullagh, Eliza Jane

McCullagh, James Albert

McCullagh, Lily Mary

McCullagh, Mary Ann

McCullagh, Sarah Jane

McCullough, Agnes

McCullough, Agnes

McCullough, Brian

McCullough, Eileen

McCullough, Eileen Lovain

McCullough, Mary Jane

McCullough, Martha Neill

McCullough, Ralph

McCullough, William

McCullough, William John

McCunnie, John

McDermott, Mary Ann

McDermott, Mary Kathleen

McDermott, Patrick

McDonald, Archibald

McDonald, Ellen

McDonald, Martha

McDonald, Thomas

McDonald, Thomas Mahood

McDowell, William

McDowell, William Henry

McElheran, Catherine

McErlean, Evelyn

McErlean, John

McErlean, Pierce

McFall, Joseph

McFall, Joseph

McFall, Martha

McFall, Sarah

McFall, Violet

McFarlane, James

McGarry, Georgina

McGaughan, Sarah Jane

McGee, Anne Jane

McGee, Harry

McGee, Henry

McGee, Margaret

McGennity, Bridget

McGennity, Margaret

McGennity, Robert

McGennity, William Henry

McGerrigan, Patrick James

McGladdery, Samuel

McGladdery, Sarah

McGookin, Joan

McGowan, Bertha

McGowan, William Thomas

McGrawn, Minnie

McGregor, Adam

McGroder, John

McHugh, Annie

McHugh, Sarah

McIlveen, Eliza Jane

McIlveen, Samuel

McIlwaine, Elizabeth

McIntyre, William

McKay, Daniel

McKay, Daniel

McKay, Jean

McKay, Marcus

McKee, David

McKenna, Frances

McKenna, James

McKenna, John

McKeown, Margaret

McKeown, Margery

McKeown, Thomas

McKinty, John

McKnight, Maggie

McLellan, James

McLellan, James

McLellan, Sarah

McMeekan, Jennie

McMeekan, Robert James

McNair, William

McNally, Agnes

McNally, Elizabeth

McNally, Hugh

McNally, Mary

McNeill, Hetty

McNeill, Hugh Baxter

McNeill, Lorna

McNiece, Elizabeth

McPolin, Annie Bernadette

McPolin, Bridget

McPolin, Hannah

McShane, Patrick

McSourley, Ann Philomena

McSourley, Mary

McSourley, Sarah

McTernaghan, Eliza Jane

McVeigh, Francis

McWhinney, Bridget

McWhinney, Eileen

McWhinney, James

McWhinney, Joseph

McWhinney, Joseph

McWhinney, Mary

Meaklim, James

Mells, Mary Jane

Miley, James Thomas

Millar, David

Millar, David

Millar, Elizabeth

Millar, Francis

Millar, Henry John

Millar, John Alexander

Millar, John Forsythe

Millar, Margaret

Millar, Rebecca

Millar, Robert

Miller, John

Miller, Mary Jane

Mills, Robert John Humphries

Mills, Walter Charles Edmondbury

Montgomery, Andrew

Moore, Hugh Hanna

Moore, James Simon

Moore, Mary Robinson

Moore, Thomas

Moore, Trevor

Moore, William

Morgan, William George

Morris, William Thomas Alexander

Morton, Thomas

Muldoon, Katherine

Mulholland, Sarah Freeburn

Murdock, Ellen

Murdock, Margaret

Murray, Margaret

Murray, Mary Elizabeth

Murray, William

Neill, Annie

Neill, Jane

Nesbitt, Alice

Nesbitt, Ellen

Nesbitt, Jean

Nesbitt, Samuel

Nixon, James Johnston

O’Boyle, James

O’Brien, Jeremiah

O’Hare, Josephine Patricia

O’Hare, Mary Teresa

O’Neill, Hugh

O’Neill, Margaret Jane

O’Neill, Maria

Orr, Raymond

Osben, James

Owens, Frederick

Park, John Thomas

Park, Martha

Patience, John

Patience, John Cameron

Patience, Robert

Patterson, Emma Jane

Patterson, Emma Jane

Patterson, William Robert

Perkins, Herbert Owen

Perring, Alfred Frederick

Peters, Harold Herbert

Phillips, Edward Warburton

Phillips, Henry

Pickup, Harry Norman

Pollock, William Martin

Power, Bridget

Power, Gerald

Power, Patrick

Power, Thomas

Price, Thomas

Pritchard, Joshua

Pritchard, Margaret

Pritchard, Margaret

Pritchard, William John

Quigley, William

Quinn, John Roderick

Redman, Myrtle Edwina Freida

Rees, Ivor John

Reid, Isabella

Reid, Martha

Reid, Robert

Reilly, Mary

Renton, Allison McClelland

Renton, Elizabeth

Renton, Muriel Lowry

Renton, William

Richardson, Charles

Richardson, Ellen

Riecken, Ernest William

Riecken, Mary Louisa

Roberts, Francis Edward

Roberts, John Thomas

Roberts, Sarah

Robinson, Agnes

Robinson, James Henry

Rodgers, Evelyn

Rodgers, James

Rodgers, Jane

Rodgers, Kathleen

Rodgers, Phyllis

Rodgers, Robert

Rodgers, William

Rogers, Daniel

Rogers, Daniel

Rogers, Mary

Rooney, Joseph

Ross, John Reynolds

Rossborough, Minnie

Rowley, Alfred John

Rowley, Charles James

Rowley, Emily

Roy, Samuel John

Russell, Sofia

Saunders, George James Henry

Savage, Thomas

Scott, Albert

Scullion, Bridget

Scullion, James

Seaward, Norman Leslie

Shaw, Kenneth Lawrence

Silverman, Anthony Meyer

Simmons, John Thompson

Simon, Florence

Simon, Geoffrey Ronald

Simon, Henry Nathan

Simpson, David Cooper

Skelly, Samuel

Skelton, Audrey

Skelton, Samuel

Skinner, Albert Joseph

Slavin, Henry

Smith, Mary

Smyth, Elizabeth

Smyth, Elizabeth

Smyth, Ellen

Smyth, Hugh

Smyth, Lawrence

Smyth, Margaret

Smyth, May

Smyth, Sadie

Smyth, William John

Spence, George

Spratt, Jean

Spratt, John

Stafford, Margery

Staunton, Edith

Staunton, Frederick

Staunton, Herbert

Staunton, Letitia

Staunton, Robert

Steele, Mary

Sterrett, William John

Stevenson, Ellen

Stevenson, James

Stevenson, Richard

Stevenson, Samuel

Stewart, Alice

Stewart, Archibald Herbert Sanderson

Stewart, Hugh John

Stewart, Raymond

Stewart, Stella

Stewart, William

Story, Rachel Anna

Story, Susanna

Sutcliffe, Richard Douglas

Swann, John

Swann, Margaret Isabella

Swann, Martha

Swann, Mary

Swann, William

Taggart, Elizabeth

Taggart, Ellen

Taggart, William Henry

Tate, Elizabeth

Tate, Ellen Ogle

Tate, Evelyn

Taylor, James

Taylor, John

Taylor, Kathleen

Taylor, Mary

Taylor, Patrick

Thompson, Elizabeth

Thompson, Hugh

Thompson, James

Thompson, Joan

Thompson, John

Thompson, Samuel Alexander

Thompson, Sarah Jane

Thompson, Una

Timoney, Mary Ann

Tobin, Joseph

Todd, Ella Elizabeth

Todd, Vera

Todd, Violet

Toogood, Margaret

Toole, Patricia Anne

Torley, Francis

Totton, Agnes

Totton, Geoffrey

Totton, Thomas

Turner, Mary

Turpin, James Herbert

Unsworth, Sarah Elizabeth

Unsworth, Thomas

Vannan, Ann Elizabeth

Vannan, Mary Elizabeth

Venn, Trephena A.

Venton, William Anson

Vigors, Patrick Forbes

Waddington, Thomas

Wallace, David

Wallace, James

Wallace, James

Wallace, Jane

Wallace, Jane

Wallace, Kathleen

Wallace, Sheila

Wallace, William John

Wallace, William John

Wallace, William James

Walsh, Catherine

Ward, Sarah

Ward, William

Ward, Richard Fowler

Warwick, Alice

Warwick, Alice Winifred

Warwick, Ann Jane Hughena

Warwick, Joanna Payne

Warwick, Nathaniel Boyd

Warwick, Nathaniel James

Warwick, Phyllis Iris

Watson, Margaret

Watson, William James

Watt, John

Webb, Minnie

Welch, Angela Maureen

Welch, Annie Angela

Welsh, Phares Hill

Wherry, Elizabeth

Wherry, John

Wherry, Margaret Jane

Wherry, Martha

Wherry, Mary

Wherry, Robert

White, Mary

Wilson, Alexander

Wilson, Annie

Wilson, Annie

Wilson, David

Wilson, Dorothy

Wilson, Edith

Wilson, Elizabeth

Wilson, Ellen

Wilson, Ellie

Wilson, Euphemia

Wilson, James

Wilson, James

Wilson, Johanna

Wilson, Margaret

Wilson, Robert

Wilson, Robert J.

Wilson, Sarah

Wilson, Thomas

Wilson, Violet

Wilson, Violet

Wilson, William

Wilson, William John

Wiseman, Matthew

Wiseman, William

Wylie, Annie Wilson