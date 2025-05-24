Revealed for first time: Full list of 1941 Belfast Blitz dead
All of the city’s residents who lost their lives to Luftwaffe bombs in a series of devastating Second World War air raids are to be memorialised in a new monument, with dedicated researchers tracking down the names of 937 victims.
The shocking death toll, around one quarter of the total number killed over all 30 years of the Troubles, happened over just four weeks in April and May 1941 – causing almost unimaginable devastation to communities across Belfast.
The News Letter prints their names today in solemn tribute to the men and women who lost their lives on the home front as the Nazi air force tried to take down an industrial city playing a substantial part in the British war effort.
The devastating German overnight assaults are remembered as the Dockside Raid on April 7 to 8, the Easter Tuesday Raid on April 15 to 16, the Fire Raid on May 4 to 5 May, and the Final Raid the following night, May 5 to 6.
The Dockside Raid was comparatively small, a test of Belfast’s defences; the Easter Tuesday Raid was immense, with 200 Luftwaffe aircraft dropping high explosive bombs on military and manufacturing targets – causing the greatest loss of life in any Blitz night raid outside of London.
The Fire Raid earned that name due to the concentration of incendiary bombs dropped, while the Final Raid is largely remembered as causing heavy property damage, including to many residential areas.
Now the Northern Ireland War Memorial (NIWM) is working with Belfast City Council to create a dedicated memorial to the city’s men and women who died during the Blitz.
The memorial will be built as part of plans to revamp Cathedral Gardens, an area between St Anne’s Cathedral and Ulster University’s Belfast campus.
Don Bigger, chairman of NIWM, said: “This memorial will be a compelling monument to a tragic time in Belfast’s history.
“A total of 937 fatal casualties have already been identified, and NIWM is working with Blitz historians Alan Freeburn and Dr Brian Barton to establish a definitive list of people who lost their lives.”
The victims identified so far are a preliminary list, and researchers are eager to hear from anyone who knows additional names at [email protected] before June 30. A further 32 people were killed by bombs in Londonerry, Bangor and Newtownards on the night of the Easter Tuesday Raid. NIWM hopes to support other memorials to mark those victims.
Addis, Mary
Addis, Sarah
Aicken, Alexander
Aitken, Jane
Allister, Martha
Anderson, Elizabeth
Anderson, Isabella
Anderson, Mary Ann
Anderson, William John
Andrews, David Harold
Andrews, Mary
Armstrong, Martin Robert
Artt, Isabella
Ash, Stanley George
Atcheson, Eliza
Baird, David
Baird, Murdugh George
Ball, Samuel
Ballance, Agnes
Ballantine, Ethel
Ballantine, William Vincent
Balmer, James
Barr, James Alexander
Barr, Jeannie
Barr, William Cathcart
Beattie, James
Beattie, James
Beech, Margaret Eileen Williamson
Beggs, Phyllis Irene
Bell, Hannah
Bell, John
Bell, Joseph
Bell, Thomas George
Belshaw, Robert
Bennett, Catherine
Bennett, Robert
Benton, William
Bill, Thomas
Bingham, Thomas
Black, Annie
Black, Eva
Black, Evelyn
Black, Hazel
Black, Hessie
Black, James
Black, James
Black, Mary
Blankney, Roland
Bleakley, Matilda Violet
Bleakley, Thomas William
Boal, George
Boal, Winifred
Bonnell, Hugh Emrys
Bothwell, David Edward
Bothwell, Ernest
Bothwell, Lily Mary
Bothwell, Peggy Mary
Boyd, Edith
Boyd, Elias Jones
Boyd, Elizabeth Kate
Boyd, Hugh
Boyd, Jessie
Boyd, Sarah Jane
Bradley, Everhilda
Bradley, Margaret
Bradley, Sydney
Bradshaw, Annie
Bradshaw, David Kennedy
Brady, George Robert
Brady, Mary
Braniff, William
Brennan, Margaret
Briggs, James
Briggs, Leonard
Briggs, Leonard
Briggs, Rowland William
Brooker, Herbert Montague
Brookes, Wilfrid Mark Hamilton
Brothers, Margaret
Brown, Elizabeth Jane
Brown, Florence Edna
Brown, Georgina
Brown, Georgina
Brown, Henry
Brown, James
Brown, John
Brown, Margaret Jane
Brown, Mary Jane
Brown, Rachel
Brown, Sarah
Brown, Stephen
Brown, William Alexander
Browne, Annie English
Browne, William Thomas
Bullock, Robert
Burbage, Montague James
Burdett, Dorothy Kathleen
Burleigh, Betty
Burton, Sarah
Byrne, Eliza Sarah
Caldwell, Francis Ernest
Cameron, Annie
Campbell, Arthur McLean
Campbell, Elizabeth May
Campbell, Hugh
Campbell, Margaret
Campbell, Margaret Christina
Campbell, Roberta
Carleton, Dona
Carroll, Thomas William
Carson, Edward
Carson, Eileen
Carson, Martha
Carter, Alice
Carter, Joseph
Carter, Joseph
Carter, Kathleen
Carter, Mary
Carter, Mary Ann
Carter, Sarah
Cash, Mary Ann
Castles, Hugh
Christian, Leonard Charles
Christy, James
Christy, Margaret
Christy, Margaret Sylvia
Church, Hannah
Cinnamond, Arthur Moore
Clarke, Cecil
Clarke, David
Clarke, Desmond
Clarke, James Henry
Clarke, Jeremiah
Clarke, Jeremiah
Clarke, John
Clarke, Lavina
Clarke, Mabel Alexandra
Clarke, Robert
Clarke, William
Close, Albert
Close, Mary Jane
Close, William
Cobain, Elizabeth Maud
Cobble, Edward William
Cochrane, Gertrude
Cole, Patrick
Conlon, James
Connelly, Annie
Connelly, Charlotte
Connelly, James
Connolly, John
Convery, Jane
Cooke, David McKee
Cooke, Ernest Victor
Cooke, John
Cooke, Mary Anne
Cooke, Mary Jane
Cooke, Thomas
Coombs, Frank Mundy
Corr, Annie
Corr, Frederick
Corr, Mary Ann
Corry, Elizabeth
Corry, Henry
Corry, Martha
Corry, Samuel
Costello, Mary Ann
Costello, Stephen
Craig, Rebecca
Craig, Robert
Creighton, John
Creighton, Rachel
Crossan, David
Crothers, Alexander
Crothers, Raymond
Crotty, Mary Ann
Cuffe, Denis Patrick James
Curran, Patrick
Curran, William
Curry, William John
Danby, Alice
Danby, Arthur
Danby, Emily
Danby, John
Danby, John Robert
Danby, Kathleen
Danby, Olga
Danby, Peter
Darragh, Margaret
Davey, Henry
Davey, Matilda
Davidson, Jane
Davison, John
Deering, Martha Elizabeth
Deering, Mary
Dempster, Agnes
Dempster, Agnes Ruby
Dempster, Ellen
Dempster, Robert
Denby, Dorothy Ethel
Denby, Harriette Macredie
Denby, Isabella
Denby, William Henry
Dennant, Eric
Doherty, James
Doherty, Mary
Doherty, Mary Christina
Doherty, Sarah
Doherty, Susan
Dojan, Donald
Dojan, John
Donnelly, Annie
Donnelly, Arthur
Donnelly, Bessie
Donnelly, Hugh
Donnelly, Joseph Michael
Donnelly, Maggie
Donnelly, Marie
Donnelly, Mary
Donnelly, Patrick
Donnelly, Robert Moorhead
Donnelly, Susannah
Donnelly, Susannah Hope
Donnelly, Thomas
Dorman, Annie
Dorman, Mary
Dornan, Harriet
Dornan, Harriett
Douglas, Emily
Douglas, James
Douglas, Margaret
Douglas, Samuel
Douglas, Sarah
Douglas, William
Dowds, Anne
Dowds, Annie
Dowds, Maureen
Drummond, Martha
Duff, John Murray
Duff, Kathleen
Duffy, Catherine
Duffy, James
Duffy, James Michael Collins
Duffy, Josephine
Duffy, Samuel John
Duffy, Sarah Ann
Dunlop, Agnes
Dunlop, Elizabeth
Dunwoody, Edith
Dunwoody, Henry
Dunwoody, Isabella
Dunwoody, William
Elkin, Mary
Elkin, Alexander McNeill
Elkin, Alexander Norman
Elkin, William Ronald
Elliott, Samuel Stewart McComb
Erskine, Cecil
Esdale, John
Farrelly, Maurice Phillip
Faux, Christopher Youraba
Fee, Daniel
Ferguson, Agnes
Ferguson, Andrew
Ferguson, Andrew
Ferguson, Charles
Ferguson, Elizabeth Shaw
Ferguson, Mary Jane
Ferguson, Richard
Ferguson, Thomas Gardener
Ferris, Daniel
Finlay, Robert
Finnegan, John
Finnegan, Kathleen
Fisher, John Joseph
Fisher, Martha
Fisher, Rose
Flack, George
Flack, Mary
Fletcher, James
Fletcher, Martha
Flood, Thomas
Flynn, Agnes
Flynn, Ambrose
Flynn, Kenneth
Flynn, Rosemary
Forbes, Elsie
Forbes, James
Forbes, James
Forbes, Martha
Forbes, Norman
Forbes, Sadie
French, John
Frizzell, Eric
Frizzell, Eveline
Frizzell, Eveline
Frizzell, Robert John
Fullerton, Charles
Fullerton, Dennis
Fullerton, Elizabeth
Gardner, Amelia
Garrett, Allen
Garrett, Bridget
Garrett, John
Gass, James
Gay, Herbert
Geddis, Agnes
Geddis, James
Gibson, Thomas Heeson
Gilmore, John
Gordon, Elizabeth
Gordon, Georgina
Gordon, Hugh
Gordon, Kathleen
Gordon, Samuel
Gordon, Susan
Gordon, Thomas
Gordon, William
Gowan, Samuel Hoy
Graham, Francis
Graham, Frederick
Graham, Jane
Graham, Violet
Graham, William John
Gray, John
Gray, John
Gray, Sarah
Greaney, John
Greer, Sylvia June
Gribbin, Nancy Simms
Grimes, Christopher
Grimes, Sarah
Guglielmazzi, Leon
Guinnis, William
Guy, Henry William
Guy, Mary
Guy, Mary Doreen
Guy, Reginald
Guy, Sydney
Hagans, Alexander McIlwrath
Haggan, Robert
Hagin, William
Halliday, Frances
Halliday, Francis
Halliday, Harold Cecil
Halliday, Isaac V.
Hamilton, Annie Brown
Hamilton, John Nelson
Hamilton, Kathleen
Hamilton, Samuel
Hanna, Annie
Hanna, Doreen
Hanna, Eliza
Hanna, Letitia
Hanna, Myrtle
Hanna, Robert John
Hanna, Samuel
Hanna, Samuel
Hanna, Thomas
Harbinson, Robert James
Harkness, Brice
Harper, Ann Jane
Harris, John Thomas
Harrison, John
Harron, Mary Elizabeth
Harvey, Thomas
Harvey, Thomas Douglas
Harvey, William Thomas
Hawkins, Elizabeth
Hawkins, Elizabeth
Hawkins, John Albert
Hawthorne, David Henry
Heaney, Edith
Heaney, George
Heaney, Joseph Andrew
Heaney, Vera
Hemelryk, Edward Valentine
Henderson, Agnes
Hendron, William
Henry, Mary
Henry, Susan
Heron, Elizabeth
Heron, Martha
Higgiston, Mary Matilda
Hill, James Stringer
Hill, Joseph
Hill, Margaret
Hillis, David
Hillock, Sarah Ann
Holden, Charlotte
Holden, Jean
Holden, William
Holmes, Mary Jane
Holt, Archibald Joseph Adolphus
Holt, Eliza Jane
Holton, Arthur Henry
Hood, Robert Dalzell
Howard, Mary Elizabeth
Howe, Maurice William
Huddleston, Elizabeth Jane
Huddleston, Ellen
Huddleston, James
Huddleston, Hannah
Huddleston, Hans Patrick
Huddleston, Mary
Hughes, Sarah
Hunter, Charlotte
Hunter, Henry
Hunter, Irene
Hunter, Joseph Molyneaux
Hunter, Kathleen
Hunter, Margaret
Hunter, Rose
Hutchinson, David
Hutchinson, Lily
Hutchinson, Martin
Hutchinson, May
Hutchinson, Rita
Hutchinson, Sadie
Hutchinson, Sarah
Hutchinson, William
Hutton, Jesse Taylor
Hynes, William
Irvine, Agnes McQuoid
Irvine, Georgina
Irvine, Hamilton
Irvine, Margaret Hill McQuoid
Irvine, Robert McCullough
Irwin, Albert James
Irwin, James
Jackson, Georgina
Jackson, Thomas
Jackson, Thomas
Jacobson, Maurice Barnett
Jamieson, Margaret
Jamieson, William Samuel
Jamison, Charles Frederick
Jamison, Elizabeth
Jamison, Mary
Jamison, Samuel
Jerwood, Albert
Johnston, Margaret
Jones, Daniel Rees
Jones, Peter
Jones, Stephen Henry Francis
Kane, Robert Alexander
Kater, Annie Jardine
Kater, James
Keane, Thomas
Kearney, Elizabeth
Keeney, Sarah
Kelly, Albert
Kelly, Annie Kathleen
Kelly, Ernest
Kelly, Vera
Kennedy, Benjamin
Kennedy, Oliver
King, Joseph
Kinghan, George Stuart
Kingston, Ronald Victor
Knight, Arthur
Knight, Grace
Knight, James
Knight, Mildred
Knox, Agnes
Kyle, Stanley
Lambert, Joseph
Lancaster, William
Larkin, William
Larmour, Jane
Leebody, Margaret
Lemon, William James
Lennon, John
Lilley, Albert William
Lilley, Edith Frances Ferguson
Lindsay (Steele), Rosina
Long, Ivers
Long, Margaret Jane
Long, Norman
Long, Ralph Alonza
Lucey, Ernest John Montague
Lutton, Ellen
Lutton, Robert
Lutton, Robert Vincent
Lynas, Jean
Lynas, Richard
Lyttle, Frederick
Lyttle, Jane Johnston
Macauley, Grace
MacDonald, Angus Campbell
Magee, Daniel
Magee, Jane
Magee, Mary
Magee, Mary
Magee, Thomas
Magee, Thomasina
Magill, Annie
Magill, Hugh
Magill, Margaret
Magill, May
Mahaffey, William John
Malcolm, Dorothy
Malcolmson, Evelyn
Mallon, Anna
Mallon, Annie
Mallon, Cecil
Mallon, John Terence
Marasi, Felix
Martin, John Andrew
Martin, Sarah
Mason, Anthony Gerard
Mason, John William Oliver
Mason, Mary
Mason, Richard
Mason, Rose
Mason, Thomas
Mateer, David
Mateer, Florence
Mawhinney, Charlotte
Mawhinney, Elizabeth
Maxwell, Joseph
Maynard, Geoffrey Hiram
Mays, William James
McAdams, Andrew
McAlea, Catherine
McAnespie, John
McAtamney, Mary
McAteer, Adam
McAteer, Kathleen
McAteer, Martha
McAuley, George
McAuley, Joseph
McAuley, Margaret
McAuley, Walter
McAvoy, Isabel
McAvoy, James
McAvoy, John
McAvoy, Thomas
McCaffery, Catherine
McCallum, Cecil
McCann, Annie
McCann, Mary
McCann, Sarah Baird
McCarey, Josias
McCartney, Matthew
McCleary, William
McClelland, Agnes
McClelland, David
McClelland, Edward
McClements, Agnes
McClements, Hamilton
McClements, Hamilton
McClements, Jane
McCloskey, Gerard Patrick
McCormick, Sarah
McCready, John
McCreedy, James
McCreedy, John
McCreedy, Mary Jane
McCrickard, Margaret
McCrickard, Mary
McCrickard, Patrick
McCullagh, Eliza Jane
McCullagh, James Albert
McCullagh, Lily Mary
McCullagh, Mary Ann
McCullagh, Sarah Jane
McCullough, Agnes
McCullough, Agnes
McCullough, Brian
McCullough, Eileen
McCullough, Eileen Lovain
McCullough, Mary Jane
McCullough, Martha Neill
McCullough, Ralph
McCullough, William
McCullough, William John
McCunnie, John
McDermott, Mary Ann
McDermott, Mary Kathleen
McDermott, Patrick
McDonald, Archibald
McDonald, Ellen
McDonald, Martha
McDonald, Thomas
McDonald, Thomas Mahood
McDowell, William
McDowell, William Henry
McElheran, Catherine
McErlean, Evelyn
McErlean, John
McErlean, Pierce
McFall, Joseph
McFall, Joseph
McFall, Martha
McFall, Sarah
McFall, Violet
McFarlane, James
McGarry, Georgina
McGaughan, Sarah Jane
McGee, Anne Jane
McGee, Harry
McGee, Henry
McGee, Margaret
McGennity, Bridget
McGennity, Margaret
McGennity, Robert
McGennity, William Henry
McGerrigan, Patrick James
McGladdery, Samuel
McGladdery, Sarah
McGookin, Joan
McGowan, Bertha
McGowan, William Thomas
McGrawn, Minnie
McGregor, Adam
McGroder, John
McHugh, Annie
McHugh, Sarah
McIlveen, Eliza Jane
McIlveen, Samuel
McIlwaine, Elizabeth
McIntyre, William
McKay, Daniel
McKay, Daniel
McKay, Jean
McKay, Marcus
McKee, David
McKenna, Frances
McKenna, James
McKenna, John
McKeown, Margaret
McKeown, Margery
McKeown, Thomas
McKinty, John
McKnight, Maggie
McLellan, James
McLellan, James
McLellan, Sarah
McMeekan, Jennie
McMeekan, Robert James
McNair, William
McNally, Agnes
McNally, Elizabeth
McNally, Hugh
McNally, Mary
McNeill, Hetty
McNeill, Hugh Baxter
McNeill, Lorna
McNiece, Elizabeth
McPolin, Annie Bernadette
McPolin, Bridget
McPolin, Hannah
McShane, Patrick
McSourley, Ann Philomena
McSourley, Mary
McSourley, Sarah
McTernaghan, Eliza Jane
McVeigh, Francis
McWhinney, Bridget
McWhinney, Eileen
McWhinney, James
McWhinney, Joseph
McWhinney, Joseph
McWhinney, Mary
Meaklim, James
Mells, Mary Jane
Miley, James Thomas
Millar, David
Millar, David
Millar, Elizabeth
Millar, Francis
Millar, Henry John
Millar, John Alexander
Millar, John Forsythe
Millar, Margaret
Millar, Rebecca
Millar, Robert
Miller, John
Miller, Mary Jane
Mills, Robert John Humphries
Mills, Walter Charles Edmondbury
Montgomery, Andrew
Moore, Hugh Hanna
Moore, James Simon
Moore, Mary Robinson
Moore, Thomas
Moore, Trevor
Moore, William
Morgan, William George
Morris, William Thomas Alexander
Morton, Thomas
Muldoon, Katherine
Mulholland, Sarah Freeburn
Murdock, Ellen
Murdock, Margaret
Murray, Margaret
Murray, Mary Elizabeth
Murray, William
Neill, Annie
Neill, Jane
Nesbitt, Alice
Nesbitt, Ellen
Nesbitt, Jean
Nesbitt, Samuel
Nixon, James Johnston
O’Boyle, James
O’Brien, Jeremiah
O’Hare, Josephine Patricia
O’Hare, Mary Teresa
O’Neill, Hugh
O’Neill, Margaret Jane
O’Neill, Maria
Orr, Raymond
Osben, James
Owens, Frederick
Park, John Thomas
Park, Martha
Patience, John
Patience, John Cameron
Patience, Robert
Patterson, Emma Jane
Patterson, Emma Jane
Patterson, William Robert
Perkins, Herbert Owen
Perring, Alfred Frederick
Peters, Harold Herbert
Phillips, Edward Warburton
Phillips, Henry
Pickup, Harry Norman
Pollock, William Martin
Power, Bridget
Power, Gerald
Power, Patrick
Power, Thomas
Price, Thomas
Pritchard, Joshua
Pritchard, Margaret
Pritchard, Margaret
Pritchard, William John
Quigley, William
Quinn, John Roderick
Redman, Myrtle Edwina Freida
Rees, Ivor John
Reid, Isabella
Reid, Martha
Reid, Robert
Reilly, Mary
Renton, Allison McClelland
Renton, Elizabeth
Renton, Muriel Lowry
Renton, William
Richardson, Charles
Richardson, Ellen
Riecken, Ernest William
Riecken, Mary Louisa
Roberts, Francis Edward
Roberts, John Thomas
Roberts, Sarah
Robinson, Agnes
Robinson, James Henry
Rodgers, Evelyn
Rodgers, James
Rodgers, Jane
Rodgers, Kathleen
Rodgers, Phyllis
Rodgers, Robert
Rodgers, William
Rogers, Daniel
Rogers, Daniel
Rogers, Mary
Rooney, Joseph
Ross, John Reynolds
Rossborough, Minnie
Rowley, Alfred John
Rowley, Charles James
Rowley, Emily
Roy, Samuel John
Russell, Sofia
Saunders, George James Henry
Savage, Thomas
Scott, Albert
Scullion, Bridget
Scullion, James
Seaward, Norman Leslie
Shaw, Kenneth Lawrence
Silverman, Anthony Meyer
Simmons, John Thompson
Simon, Florence
Simon, Geoffrey Ronald
Simon, Henry Nathan
Simpson, David Cooper
Skelly, Samuel
Skelton, Audrey
Skelton, Samuel
Skinner, Albert Joseph
Slavin, Henry
Smith, Mary
Smyth, Elizabeth
Smyth, Elizabeth
Smyth, Ellen
Smyth, Hugh
Smyth, Lawrence
Smyth, Margaret
Smyth, May
Smyth, Sadie
Smyth, William John
Spence, George
Spratt, Jean
Spratt, John
Stafford, Margery
Staunton, Edith
Staunton, Frederick
Staunton, Herbert
Staunton, Letitia
Staunton, Robert
Steele, Mary
Sterrett, William John
Stevenson, Ellen
Stevenson, James
Stevenson, Richard
Stevenson, Samuel
Stewart, Alice
Stewart, Archibald Herbert Sanderson
Stewart, Hugh John
Stewart, Raymond
Stewart, Stella
Stewart, William
Story, Rachel Anna
Story, Susanna
Sutcliffe, Richard Douglas
Swann, John
Swann, Margaret Isabella
Swann, Martha
Swann, Mary
Swann, William
Taggart, Elizabeth
Taggart, Ellen
Taggart, William Henry
Tate, Elizabeth
Tate, Ellen Ogle
Tate, Evelyn
Taylor, James
Taylor, John
Taylor, Kathleen
Taylor, Mary
Taylor, Patrick
Thompson, Elizabeth
Thompson, Hugh
Thompson, James
Thompson, Joan
Thompson, John
Thompson, Samuel Alexander
Thompson, Sarah Jane
Thompson, Una
Timoney, Mary Ann
Tobin, Joseph
Todd, Ella Elizabeth
Todd, Vera
Todd, Violet
Toogood, Margaret
Toole, Patricia Anne
Torley, Francis
Totton, Agnes
Totton, Geoffrey
Totton, Thomas
Turner, Mary
Turpin, James Herbert
Unsworth, Sarah Elizabeth
Unsworth, Thomas
Vannan, Ann Elizabeth
Vannan, Mary Elizabeth
Venn, Trephena A.
Venton, William Anson
Vigors, Patrick Forbes
Waddington, Thomas
Wallace, David
Wallace, James
Wallace, James
Wallace, Jane
Wallace, Jane
Wallace, Kathleen
Wallace, Sheila
Wallace, William John
Wallace, William John
Wallace, William James
Walsh, Catherine
Ward, Sarah
Ward, William
Ward, Richard Fowler
Warwick, Alice
Warwick, Alice Winifred
Warwick, Ann Jane Hughena
Warwick, Joanna Payne
Warwick, Nathaniel Boyd
Warwick, Nathaniel James
Warwick, Phyllis Iris
Watson, Margaret
Watson, William James
Watt, John
Webb, Minnie
Welch, Angela Maureen
Welch, Annie Angela
Welsh, Phares Hill
Wherry, Elizabeth
Wherry, John
Wherry, Margaret Jane
Wherry, Martha
Wherry, Mary
Wherry, Robert
White, Mary
Wilson, Alexander
Wilson, Annie
Wilson, Annie
Wilson, David
Wilson, Dorothy
Wilson, Edith
Wilson, Elizabeth
Wilson, Ellen
Wilson, Ellie
Wilson, Euphemia
Wilson, James
Wilson, James
Wilson, Johanna
Wilson, Margaret
Wilson, Robert
Wilson, Robert J.
Wilson, Sarah
Wilson, Thomas
Wilson, Violet
Wilson, Violet
Wilson, William
Wilson, William John
Wiseman, Matthew
Wiseman, William
Wylie, Annie Wilson
Wylie, Francis
