Chief fire officer Aidan Jennings speaking at a thanksgiving service for the life of Richard Maze (right)

A motorcyclist who was killed in what police are treating as a hit-and-run collision has been remembered as “a gentleman, a teacher, and a mentor... a true professional and a man of huge integrity".

Those were the words of Northern Ireland’s chief firefighter Aidan Jennings, speaking about the life and legacy of Richard Maze, a former fire officer who served throughout the Troubles.

He died in the crash in rural Fermanagh on Thursday, September 19.

A service was held for him today at Seymour Street Methodist Church in Lisburn – where he had worshipped as a boy – following an earlier private service and committal for family.

Richard Maze

It was not described as a funeral, but a “celebration” of his life.

Shirley Carrington, one of the staff team at the church, began by saying the 70-year-old Lisburn father had led “a wonderful life”, one “given to the worship and service of God our heavenly father".

A motorbike enthusiast, he had long served as a volunteer in the BB.

Born one of six children, he grew up on a farm at Ivy Hill, "and his lovely warm energetic personality shone through everything that he did,” she told the service.

Richard's brother Kenny

Chief fire officer Jennings said he met Richard a number of times at incidents, and said he was "a man who, for me, defined what it is to be considered a gentleman".

"Richard was also part of our family – the NI Fire and Rescue Service family – and he'll long be remembered by us and his legacy will be cherished,” he said, adding that the flag at fire HQ was flying at half mast in his honour.

Richard had joined the fire service in October 1971 on his 18th birthday, and “served without doubt throughout the darkest days of Northern Ireland's past”.

Mr Jennings said he rose to become a divisional officer, then commander of the Northern Area Command, and recalled meeting him in 1996 at a burning block of flats in west Belfast.

Richard's friend, Kenny Gray

Richard took command of the scene, and Mr Jennings was struck by “Richard's focus on the safety of us – his firefighers and fellow officers… and it always stuck with me about how much I learned from how Richard conducted himself".

"I can say without fear of contradiction, that Richard left a legacy: he made a difference,” he said.

Also speaking was Richard’s younger brother Kenny, who recalled that “a big part of his life was the Boys' Brigade; wherever he lived, he would always get involved in the local BB as an officer or a captain”.

He also “organised and planned about 110 trips to the Isle of Man motorbike races: there was the TT, the Southern 100, and the Manx Grand Prix” and took trips around Northern Ireland with his friends.

"In fact, that's what he was doing last Thursday whenever the accident happened,” he said.

"He was doing what he loved.”

Richard’s friend Kenny Gray of Trinity Motorcycle Club (based at Trinity Methodist Church in Lisburn) said Richard was one of the founder members of the club back in 1995 and remained "an enthusiastic and active member".

For the last 10 years he had visited the continent each September – Greece, Spain, Portugal, France, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Italy and Switzerland – and had been due to go on a trip on a trip to southern Italy and Sicily soon, "but sadly it wasn't to be".

"His sense of humour was second to none" with a "sense of adventure", he said, and drew to a close with a quote from a fellow member of the bike club: "Sad news about our friend Richard, but let's get real here. He's currently walking streets of gold with his saviour and mine."