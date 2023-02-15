Singing superstar Rihanna chose Magherafelt’s Jonathan Anderson, the son of former Ireland rugby international Willie Anderson, to create a striking jumpsuit for her memorable performance to a television audience of 113 million.

Rihanna also revealed the news that she is pregnant with her second child.

Jonathan is the creative director at luxury Spanish fashion house, Loewe, and is the founder of his own label JW Anderson.

Rihanna performs during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

In a statement on Loewe's Instagram account, the NI designer said: "I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment.

"Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."

Father Willie later tweeted: “We are so proud of Jonathan for designing Rihanna’s outfit for Super Bowl halftime show. Unbelievable.”

Mr Anderson later told BBC News NI: “Back in my day, people used to ask him if he was Willie Anderson's son. People now ask me if I'm Jonathan Anderson's dad.”

This year’s NFL final was a contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, with the Chiefs winning 38-35.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine in 2017, Jonathan said he thinks his drive to succeed comes “through failure,” having had his schooling impeded by dyslexia.

He said: “I failed the 11-plus, and when you fail at such a young age, it’s a difficult thing to take on. All of your friends go to one school and you don’t get to go there.

"Now, I always have this thing where I have to prove that I can learn, that I can get there.”

Rihanna has a connection with Northern Ireland dating back to 2011, when a former DUP councillor and farmer told her to put some clothes on as she filmed on his land near Bangor, Co Down.

The encounter took place as the singer was making the video for her worldwide hit ‘We Found Love’ – but one of the vehicles required a tractor tow from Mr Anderson after becoming stuck.

It was referenced by several comedians and television presenters both nationally and internationally, however, the devout Christian land-owner said the behaviour was unacceptable.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster several years later, Mr Graham said: “It wasn’t a case of being scantily clad – it was a case of part of the clothing being missing altogether, let’s put it that way.

“I spoke first of all to the filming crew and explained to them that this was over.

“And at that stage Rihanna wrapped herself up very nicely and came over and we had a very short conversation but a courteous conversation.”

