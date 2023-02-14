Rihanna performs during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023. PA Photo. Anthony Behar/PA Wire via SIPA.

Designer Jonathan Anderson – son of former Ireland rugby captain and proud dad, Willie Anderson – was behind the look.

Rihanna wore the outfit to announce news of her pregnancy.

Mr Anderson told BBC News NI: “Back in my day, people used to ask him if he was Willie Anderson's son.

"People now ask me if I'm Jonathan Anderson's dad.”

Designer Jonathan, from Magherafelt, in Co Londonderry, is creative director at luxury Spanish fashion house, Loewe, and founder of his own label JW Anderson.

He was invited to Arizona, where the NFL final was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, along with a number of others to design an outfit for the pop star, Willie said.

A statement on Loewe's Instagram account, Jonathan said: "I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment.

"Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."

Willie, who won 27 caps for Ireland and went on to coach at Ulster, Scotland, Leinster and London Irish, said he and his wife "were both so touched and so emotional", seeing their son's design on screen.

Rihanna performs during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023. PA Photo. Anthony Behar/PA Wire via SIPA.