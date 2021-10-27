RNLI in fishing boat rescue on Lough Erne

File pic of an RNLI inshore Lifeboat. Photo: RNLI/Steven Lee

The RNLI said its Carrybridge inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of the Belfast Coastguard, responding to a report that a fishing boat had broken down approximately one mile north east of Knockninny shortly after 4pm.

In conditions described as “gusty,” the lifeboat located casualty vessel which had been blown onto the shoreline of an island.

Having established that all on board were well and uninjured, the RNLI team opted to put two crew members onto the opposite side of the island, which was sheltered from the strong waves, who then walked the three persons across the island to the safety of the lifeboat.

They were then transported to the nearest marina which was Knockninny public jetty.

The RNLI said the lifeboat crew then returned to the island and were able to refloat the fishing boat and bring it to the jetty at Knockninny.

Following the successful rescue operation, Carrybridge Lifeboat Operations Manager Stephen Scott issued helpful advice to all boat users.

He said: “Before setting out on your journey please check the weather forecast for the day ahead, have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble and have lifejackets for all onboard.