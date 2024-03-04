Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The service was founded in a London tavern on March 4, 1824, following an appeal by Sir William Hillary who lived on the Isle of Man and had witnessed many shipwrecks.

A service of thanksgiving is being held at Westminster Abbey today (Monday), attended by representatives of the charity from across the UK and Ireland, to mark the milestone.

The RNLI achieves 64% of its fundraising through legacies and 30% through donations with £221.6 million being raised in 2022 of which £177.4 million was spent on providing its services.

From left, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisors Karl O'Neill and Conard McCullagh, RNLI Trustee Paddy McLaughlin, and Kevin Allen, Red Bay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager. Kneeling, from left, volunteers Phil Ford-Hutchinson from Larne and Ben Durrant from Portrush alongside Lifeguard Supervisor Annie Jagoe

At the charity’s 10 lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland, lifeboats have launched 9,472 times with their volunteers saving 1,535 lives and coming to the aid of thousands of more.

Since the introduction of lifeguards to Northern Ireland in 2011, the RNLI’s seasonal teams based along the Causeway Coast and in county Down have responded to 2,894 incidents, coming to the aid of 3,461 people, 47 of whom were lives saved.

Today, among the 238 lifeboat stations across Ireland and the UK, 10 operate out of Northern Ireland including two inland stations on Lough Erne at Enniskillen and Carrybridge in county Fermanagh, and eight along the coast at Red Bay, Portrush and Larne in county Antrim and Bangor, Donaghadee, Portaferry, Newcastle and Kilkeel in county Down.

Additionally, the charity provides a seasonal lifeguard service at Downhill, Castlerock, Benone, Whiterocks, Portrush East, Portrush West, Portstewart Strand and Ballycastle on the Causeway Coast and at Cranfield, Tyrella and Murlough in county Down.

Among those to be rescued was Matthew Best, from Lisburn, who suffered a spinal injury whilst surfing at Benone Beach which required nine hours of surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Such is Matthew’s love for the water and surfing, he is now regularly back in the sea and with a fond appreciation of the role the RNLI played in his rescue and return to the surf: ‘

"The RNLI helps thousands of people every year. I was one of those people and if it hadn’t have been for the RNLI, mine could have been a very different story.”

RNLI Trustee Paddy McLaughlin, also a volunteer at Red Bay RNLI in Cushendall says:

"It is an honour and a privilege to see and be a part of this lifesaving organisation as it reaches its bicentenary. For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable. It is through the courage and dedication of its incredible people that the RNLI has survived the tests of time.

“Today, as we mark the bicentenary of the RNLI, we remember the achievements and commitment of all those who have been part of the RNLI family over the past two centuries; we celebrate the world-class lifesaving service we provide today, based on our 200 years of learning, expertise and innovation, and we hope to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters who will take the RNLI into its next century and beyond.