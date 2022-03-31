ROADWORKS: This is where some motorists will be delayed today
If you are planning a journey today in Northern Ireland make sure you check out what roadworks are taking place before you go.
It could cost you some time...
LIVE: Roadworks in Northern Ireland
Last updated: Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:43
This is where you will find roadworks in Northern Ireland
LISBURN - 150 Hillhall Road
Lane Closure required for Openreach works.
Closure to operate: Off peak only.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
Work being carried out byBT Openreach
Estimated delay 5-15 minutes
TEMPLEPATRICK - Antrim Road, Templepatrick
Location From 50m East to 50m West of Broadacres
Closure required for installation of a Fibrus cabinet.
Closure to operate: Off-Peak Only
Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes
BALLYMONEY - C92, Coleraine Road, Ballymoney
Location From Coleraine Road to Seacon Road
Lane Closure required for TRR, installing subduct and minor excavation.
Closure to operate: Daily Work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors
Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes
GARVAGH - A29, Drumcroon Road, Garvagh
Lane Closure required for Repairing blockages of Fibrus network.
Closure to operate: Daily
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
From Garvagh to Junction with Moneybrannon Road
Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes
MACOSQUIN - B186, Cashel Road, Macosquin
Lane Closure required for Tree cutting on the Fibrus network.
Closure to operate: Daily
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
LocationFrom Junction with Shinny Road to Junction with Letterloan Road.
Estimated delayUp to 5 minutes
BALLYMENA - From Whitesides Road to Branch Road
Lane Closure required for BT Sub Ducting.
Closure to operate: Daily - Weekdays Only
Location From Whitesides Road to Branch Road
Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes
BALLYMENA - From McCools Filling Station to Ballee Roundabout
Lane Closure required for construction of new footpath and cycleway
Closure to operate: Daily
Work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors
Estimated delayUp to 5 minutes
HILLSBOROUGH - tart of Dedicated Slip for Lisburn Road Hillsborough to Lisburn Road Junction
Road closure for BT Openreach - Poling and Fibre Blowing Works
Closure to operate: Overnight only.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative Route Via: A1 Hillsborough Road > Hillsborough Roundabout > Lisburn Road
Work being carried out byBT
Estimated delay Over 15 minutes