ROADWORKS: This is where some motorists will be delayed today

If you are planning a journey today in Northern Ireland make sure you check out what roadworks are taking place before you go.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:02 am
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:47 am
Road still closed

It could cost you some time...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LIVE: Roadworks in Northern Ireland

Last updated: Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:43

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 10:15

    This is where you will find roadworks in Northern Ireland

    Traffic delaying measures will be in place on many roads across the county
    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 10:46

    LISBURN - 150 Hillhall Road

    Lane Closure required for Openreach works.

    Closure to operate: Off peak only.

    Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

    Work being carried out byBT Openreach

    Estimated delay 5-15 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 10:37

    TEMPLEPATRICK - Antrim Road, Templepatrick

    Location From 50m East to 50m West of Broadacres

    Closure required for installation of a Fibrus cabinet.

    Closure to operate: Off-Peak Only

    Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 10:42

    BALLYMONEY - C92, Coleraine Road, Ballymoney

    Location From Coleraine Road to Seacon Road

    Lane Closure required for TRR, installing subduct and minor excavation.

    Closure to operate: Daily Work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors

    Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 10:48

    GARVAGH - A29, Drumcroon Road, Garvagh

    Lane Closure required for Repairing blockages of Fibrus network.

    Closure to operate: Daily

    Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

    From Garvagh to Junction with Moneybrannon Road

    Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:15

    MACOSQUIN - B186, Cashel Road, Macosquin

    Lane Closure required for Tree cutting on the Fibrus network.

    Closure to operate: Daily

    Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

    LocationFrom Junction with Shinny Road to Junction with Letterloan Road.

    Estimated delayUp to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:15

    MACOSQUIN - B186, Cashel Road, Macosquin

    Lane Closure required for Tree cutting on the Fibrus network.

    Closure to operate: Daily

    Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

    LocationFrom Junction with Shinny Road to Junction with Letterloan Road.

    Estimated delayUp to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:18

    BALLYMENA - From Whitesides Road to Branch Road

    Lane Closure required for BT Sub Ducting.

    Closure to operate: Daily - Weekdays Only

    Location From Whitesides Road to Branch Road

    Estimated delay Up to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:29

    BALLYMENA - From McCools Filling Station to Ballee Roundabout

    Lane Closure required for construction of new footpath and cycleway

    Closure to operate: Daily

    Work being carried out by DFI Roads Contractors

    Estimated delayUp to 5 minutes

    Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 11:35

    HILLSBOROUGH - tart of Dedicated Slip for Lisburn Road Hillsborough to Lisburn Road Junction

    Road closure for BT Openreach - Poling and Fibre Blowing Works

    Closure to operate: Overnight only.

    Diversion to operate, delays expected.

    Alternative Route Via: A1 Hillsborough Road > Hillsborough Roundabout > Lisburn Road

    Work being carried out byBT

    Estimated delay Over 15 minutes

    Next Page
    Page 1 of 2
    Northern Ireland