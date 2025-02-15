Roamer: Local sailing ship was wartime hero and sea-going film star

The Mary B Mitchell was a luxurious private yacht and an undercover agent with multiple aliases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Winston Churchill, First Lord of the Admiralty in 1914, is credited with devising the Q-Ship. “A small cargo vessel”, Churchill mused, “fitted very secretly with two concealed 12-pounder guns, with seamen and two gun operators who should all be disguised. If a submarine stops…they should endeavour to sink it by gunfire!”

Admiral of the Fleet Lord Jellicoe said that few people realised the wonderful work ‘mystery ships’ (they were also called Special Service Ships) did in WWI, displaying “a spirit of endurance, discipline, and courage, the like of which the world has never before seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as “one of the most famous of all the Q-Ships” by Lieutenant Commander E K Chatterton in 1922, the Mary B Mitchell - or ‘Mary B’ as she became affectionately known - was “the first Q-Ship to stalk U-Boats in the western end of the English Channel.”

'Mary B', pictured at Charlestown, Cornwall, in 1927

And her versatility knew no bounds!

She was a coastal trader, a luxurious private yacht, an undercover agent with multiple aliases, a star of two movies and finally and tragically, an unsalvageable shipwreck.

The 129-ft-long, 227-ton, three-masted topsail schooner was built in 1892 at the Paul Rodgers shipyard in Carrickfergus for a Welsh industrialist.

She initially carried Welsh slate, and later, cement.

Mary B Mitchell, photographed by US Air Reconnaissance during World War Two

Lord Penrhyn, acclaimed British soldier and politician, adopted Mary B as his plush Mediterranean yacht for several sultry summers but in 1916 she was requisitioned by the Admiralty and fitted out as a Q-Ship, codenamed Q9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She sailed on 26 June armed with two six-pounder guns hidden under her cargo hatches, a 12-pounder in a collapsable dummy deck-house on her rear (poop) deck, two heavy machine guns and various small arms.

She had a radio mast concealed in her rigging, the Spanish alias ‘Mary Y of Vigo’ painted on her detachable nameplate and a veritable library of replacement nameplates ready for a hasty rechristening!

Sometimes she was the French coaster ‘Jeannette’, sometimes the ‘Brine of St. Malo’ and occasionally the Russian ‘Neptun of Riga’. She interchanged the Red Ensign (Merchant Navy) with the White Ensign (Royal Navy) and even flew one on her stern with the other on her bow!

On 2 December 1916, in the English Channel, commanded by Lieutenant M Armstrong, a U-Boat was spotted about 1,500 yards starboard. It fired on the Q-Ship three times with no hits, giving Armstrong’s bogus ‘panic party’ time to pretend they were abandoning ship while the rest of the crew prepared the guns!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They fired on the U-Boat, hit its conning tower and while it crash-dived another U-Boat surfaced and fired a torpedo which missed the Mary B’s rudder by about 15 feet.

Around three weeks later in January 1917 she lost two masts in a fierce gale and mountainous seas and while being repaired, an engine was fitted.

Her next encounter with U-Boats was in June - three on the same day - presumably she’d encountered a dreaded ‘pack’. Mary B fired up to 100 shells, and though several hit their targets, all the U-Boats dived and departed. Fortunately, Mary B and her crew was intact.

Not so on 3 August, off the Cornish coast, when a U-Boat fired over 70 shells. As Mary B’s decoy ‘panic party’ abandoned ship she received several direct hits, two crew were injured and she had to return to Falmouth for extensive repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demobbed early in 1919 Mary B returned to the less glamorous role of carrying pit-props, coal, burnt ore and China clay, but her hectic logbook was far from closed!

She featured in two movies, The Mystery of the Mary Celeste in 1935, and McClusky the Sea Rover in 1936, and during WWII, flying the Irish flag of neutrality, she survived hair-raisingly close encounters with both the Royal Navy and several more German U-boats!

Her career finally ended in a fierce gale on 15th December 1943. Loaded with ore Mary B grounded at the mouth of Kirkcudbright Bay in Scotland.

Her crew of eight were taken off by Kirkcudbright lifeboat but salvage was impractical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later she was smashed to pieces in another violent storm.