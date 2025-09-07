The daughter of a Co Antrim man who spent his entire adult life as a soldier has said “I’m very proud to call him my dad”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Widdison was speaking to the News Letter following the death of her father Robert James Wilmont, a major in the Irish Guards, at age 61.

He served in Northern Ireland and the Balkans, and among his many ceremonial duties had been guarding the coffin of the late Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the retired former head of the Irish Guards, Col Ben Farrell, his former commanding officer, has said “it’s no exaggeration to say his service marked him out as one of Ulster’s great sons”.

Crowds braved the rain for the funeral in Bushmills

The major lived much of his life in England, but always called Bushmills home – and it was there on Wednesday that his funeral was held.

Crowds lined the streets of the village as members of the regiment in ceremonial uniform accompanied the coffin through the town.

His coffin was draped in a Union Flag, and the Last Post was played at his graveside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a member of the Orange Order, and belonged to Portballintrae Orange Lodge, LOL 1142 – and had also been a member of the Giant’s Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band too.

Major Wilmont (posted online by Giant's Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band)

Though he lived in Cheshire, he would travel back to the Province a number of times a year to take part in lodge activities, particularly the Twelfth, which he marched in every year.

Mrs Widdison, aged 30 and the major’s only child, told the News Letter her father had been one of five children, and his own father had served in the Irish Guards too.

"He signed up when he was 16,” she said, adding that he officially joined on June 1, 1980.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was actually on parade for the Queen’s funeral. He guarded the Queen’s coffin as one of the Queen’s Yeomen of the Guard bodyguards.

Members of the Irish Guards and their mascot accompany the coffin of Major Wilmont today

"He also was involved in the King’s coronation – he was on parade then too – and numerous other state events.”

He was given an MBE for his service in 2010.

Though he was required to retire from ceremonial duties at age 60, he continued working as the assistant adjutant of regimental HQ in London.

A fit and healthy man, he suffered a heart attack.

He died in Alnagelvin Hospital on August 26.

He had lived in London, Kent, Germany, and latterly Cheshire for the last 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the thing with my dad was he always called Bushmills home,” said Mr Widdison.

"Bushmills was always his home at heart, even if he wasn’t residing there.

"He was just the most kind and generous man. My dad would do anything for me.

"He just became a grandad only seven months ago. It’s just such a shame he’s now gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had the most calm and warm-hearted nature. He really would do anything for anybody, and it’s just a massive shock to us all what’s happened.

"I don’t think anybody would ever come anywhere near to being the kind of man he was, and I’m very proud to be able to call him my dad.”

He was also a living “encyclopedia of the Irish Guards”.

"Any question you needed answering, he would know,” she said.

"The amount of knowledge he had about the regiment, the Guards, and the army in general, was mesmerising.

"I’ve never heard anything like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his eulogy, Col Farrell told mourners that one of his actions while serving in Co Fermanagh in the 1990s had been to introduce a “search chicken” to fool the IRA.

“Somehow, he managed, with the help of a few others in the church here today, to sell the notion of a new secret game-changing detection system introduced in the British Army – this was a trained chicken that could search cars for hidden weapons.

"He duly deployed a chicken at checkpoints in Fermanagh, clucking its way around cars, pecking at crisps and biscuits as it went.

"Bemused locals were mesmerised, and I’m told by the intelligence community this new feathered search capability was reported in IRA circles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Col Farrell said that Major Wilmont “had a gift for lifting spirits in tough times, a knack for finding humour where others saw only hardship”.

He also spoke of Major Wilmont’s “care for Irish Guardsman wounded in war”, adding that three Guardsman who lost their legs in Afghanistan had all “asked me to express their gratitude for the exceptional efforts he went to on their behalf".

He added: “He was a private man with an extraordinary inner steel.

"This made him a tough and resourceful soldier and it’s even more impressive when you understand the depth of this resolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was only very recently I learnt that for 11 years he battled with cancer, keeping it to himself, never allowing it to be a reason for others to offer sympathy or make allowances…

“In my eyes he gave his energy, his strength, and his heart to his regiment and his country.

"It’s no exaggeration to say his service marked him out as one of Ulster’s great sons. That is the measure of his magnificence as an Irish Guardsman.”

DUP Causeway councillor Sharon McKillop was among those at his funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Dunluce Presbyterian Church was filled to capacity – a true testament to a man of exceptional character, unwavering dedication, and lifelong service.

“Born and raised in Bushmills, Major Wilmot never lost sight of his roots and never forgot the people he grew up with.

"It was a fitting farewell for someone who gave so much to his country and his community.

"He will be remembered not only for his remarkable service, but also for the laughter, kindness, and inspiration he shared with everyone who knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bushmills has lost one of its finest, but I've no doubt his legacy will live on.”

His funeral notice described him as “dear husband of Diane, much-loved father of Sophie and her husband Sam, loving grandad of Benjamin, devoted son of Sandy and the late Lena, cherished partner of Melissa and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle”.