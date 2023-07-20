Rocket arrives in Northern Ireland on anniversary of first moon landing

Today – June 20 – saw the The UK Space Agency’s 'Space for Everyone’ tour come to Writers Square, allowing visitors young and old to learn about the role of space in everyday lives.

Having already visited Southampton, Swansea, Leicester Bradford, the initiative aims to captivate and educate the next generation, showcasing the UK's flourishing space industry and the diverse array of career opportunities available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Annett, deputy CEO at the UK Space Agency, said: “Our Space For Everyone tour is an exciting opportunity for our next generation to see first-hand what it is really like to work in the space sector and to learn about careers here in Yorkshire, which is already home to a thriving space industry.

Grace Alexander, Archie Alexander and Olivia Alexander from Omagh at the 72ft space rocket replica at Writers' Square in Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“The space sector requires various skills – many not traditionally associated with it – and champions inclusivity and innovation.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, as there are a host of skills and talents needed to bring space closer to our daily lives and improve our understanding of this critical part of the environment for the benefit of the planet and its people.”

Visitors will have the chance to take part in a range of hands-on activities to inspire your curiosity and learn about the different jobs people have in the space industry – from engineers to coders to space doctors, artists and everything in between!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The the tour is completely free and there’s no need to book in advance.

Harriet, age seven, from Coleraine with Steve Baker of UK Space Agency. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Simply turn up within the opening hours – 10am to 4pm today, 10am to 5pm tomorrow and Sunday and 10am to 3pm on Monday – and immerse yourself in the endless possibilities of space.

The UK space industry employs 49,000 people across all regions of the United Kingdom where there are over 1,500 space-related companies.

The UK has built its own spaceports for launching rockets and satellites with the first launch from UK soil taking place from Spaceport Cornwall in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad