Ronan Keating's wife Storm breaks silence following death of her husband's brother Ciaran

Ronan Keating and wife Storm (right) outside St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after the funeral of his brother Ciaran Keating. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

Ciaran Keating, who was the older brother of the former Boyzone singer, died in a car crash in Co Mayo earlier this month. His wife Annemarie was injured. Hundreds of people from the local community attended the funeral at St Patrick's Church in the small town of Louisburgh in Co Mayo.

On Saturday Storm posted a poignant note on her Instagram with the caption “grief” with a white heart emoji. “And she'd be lying if she said she did not sometimes think of the could-have-been moments, and the should-have been memories,” read the message, which was credited to a writer named Ziarising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Keating performed an emotional musical tribute of his track ‘This Is Your Song’ at the funeral. The song, written after their mother Marie died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 51, contains the lyrics: “You were our friend, walk with you till the end, and one day we'll all sing along, 'cause this is your song.”

Before he began singing, he said: “I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will.” Ronan also paid tribute to Ciaran's children Aisling, Conall and Ruairi, telling them they had made their father "very proud".