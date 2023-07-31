Ronan Keating's wife Storm breaks silence following death of her husband's brother Ciaran

News you can trust since 1737
​Storm Keating has shared a message expressing her grief, in her first social media post since the death of her husband Ronan Keating's brother.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Ronan Keating and wife Storm (right) outside St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after the funeral of his brother Ciaran Keating. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA WireRonan Keating and wife Storm (right) outside St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after the funeral of his brother Ciaran Keating. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire
Ronan Keating and wife Storm (right) outside St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after the funeral of his brother Ciaran Keating. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

Ciaran Keating, who was the older brother of the former Boyzone singer, died in a car crash in Co Mayo earlier this month. His wife Annemarie was injured. Hundreds of people from the local community attended the funeral at St Patrick's Church in the small town of Louisburgh in Co Mayo.

On Saturday Storm posted a poignant note on her Instagram with the caption “grief” with a white heart emoji. “And she'd be lying if she said she did not sometimes think of the could-have-been moments, and the should-have been memories,” read the message, which was credited to a writer named Ziarising.

Ronan Keating performed an emotional musical tribute of his track ‘This Is Your Song’ at the funeral. The song, written after their mother Marie died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 51, contains the lyrics: “You were our friend, walk with you till the end, and one day we'll all sing along, 'cause this is your song.”

Before he began singing, he said: “I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will.” Ronan also paid tribute to Ciaran's children Aisling, Conall and Ruairi, telling them they had made their father "very proud".

Australian-born fashion designer Storm and Irish singer Ronan married in 2015 and have a son, Cooper, six, and a daughter, Coco, three. Ronan is also a father to Jack, Missy, and Ali from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.