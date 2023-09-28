News you can trust since 1737
Ronan Wilson: Funeral takes place today for schoolboy after Bundoran tragedy

The funeral will take place later for tragic youngster Ronan Wilson.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Sep 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
A post on Funeral Times said that ‘Ronan Leigh WILSON’ from Dunamore Road, Cookstown died ‘tragically’ on September 23.

It describes him as the ‘loving son of Emma and Dean’ and the ‘precious brother of Calum and Amy’.

Ronan Wilson died after a hit-and-run incident in County Donegal on Saturday night.Ronan Wilson died after a hit-and-run incident in County Donegal on Saturday night.
Ronan Wilson died after a hit-and-run incident in County Donegal on Saturday night.
He is also described as the ‘cherished grandson of Pat and the late Colette and Paul and Imelda McAuley (Ballycastle)’.

The schoolboy is also described as the ‘beloved nephew of Shannon, Shane, Martin, Stephen and Leigh’.The death notice says that his funeral will be from his home on Thursday at 11.15am for 12 noon requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dunamore with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery’.

It adds that the service can be seen using this link – https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-6

The boy’s death. according to the death notice, is ‘deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother, father, brother, sister, grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle’.

