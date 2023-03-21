News you can trust since 1737
Rory Best will set off on 300K walk to raise money for second lodge for children with cancer

​Rugby legend Rory Best is preparing to embark on an immense challenge to raise funds in support of Cancer Fund for Children.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT- 1 min read

During May, the former captain of the British and Irish Lions, Ulster and Ireland will be walking from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to Cong in Co Mayo.

On his journey he will cover over 300 kilometres and travel through eight counties with the aim of raising over £1.5 million to help Cancer Fund for Children build a second therapeutic short break centre in Mayo, inspired by the charity’s current Daisy Lodge based in Newcastle, Co Down.

Since opening in 2014, this restorative facility has provided over 3,000 families navigating cancer with a safe and supportive space where they can spend time together and escape from the realities of cancer.

Rory said: “I’m taking on a mammoth walking challenge in support of Cancer Fund for Children this May.

“A childhood cancer diagnosis can impact on the whole family. Hospital appointments, treatment, and the pressures of navigating this experience can leave a family feeling disconnected and exhausted.

"Short breaks at Daisy Lodge provide children with cancer with a space to rest, spend time with their families and build connections with others their own age going through the same thing.

"They get to be treated like the stars they are and that’s why I’m delighted to be doing my bit to help bring another therapeutic facility like this to Co Mayo.

Anyone wishing to donate should go to at www.rorysmiles2mayo.com

