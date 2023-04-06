News you can trust since 1737
Rory McIlroy all smiles as his baby steals the show on eve of The Masters in Augusta - 10 images

Golfing supremo Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had their families in tow as they took part in the Augusta Par Three challenge.

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST

And the children stole the show at the pre-tournament curtain raiser – which is one of the highlights of the week.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on with his daughter Poppy McIlroy on the first hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on with his daughter Poppy McIlroy on the first hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Photo: Patrick Smith

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on as Ivy Lowry hugs Poppy McIlroy on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on as Ivy Lowry hugs Poppy McIlroy on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: Christian Petersen

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photo: Andrew Redington

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs as he walks to the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs as he walks to the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Photo: Patrick Smith

Rory McIlroyShane Lowry