Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry: Check out party after Zurich Classic victory with a 'Don't Stop Believin'' sing-a-long

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry sing out ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ after epic win of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 09:54 BST
Screen shot of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebratingScreen shot of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrating
Screen shot of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrating

A video shared online sees the pair on top of the world singing the song amid elated fans.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” McIlroy said on CBS Sports. “We’ve had an awesome week here in New Orleans. The crowds have been absolutely amazing, to get the support we’ve had out there. We’ve had so much fun while doing it and it’s just a bonus to win at the end.

“It couldn’t be better than to do it with this man alongside me.”

Lowry added: “It’s great. It felt much-needed. Coming into the week we felt we could do with a big jump for the FedEx Cup, let’s get 400 points each and that’s what we’ve done.

I feel a little bit bad taking them because Rory carried me, but I’m taking them.”

