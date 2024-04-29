Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry: Check out party after Zurich Classic victory with a 'Don't Stop Believin'' sing-a-long
A video shared online sees the pair on top of the world singing the song amid elated fans.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” McIlroy said on CBS Sports. “We’ve had an awesome week here in New Orleans. The crowds have been absolutely amazing, to get the support we’ve had out there. We’ve had so much fun while doing it and it’s just a bonus to win at the end.
“It couldn’t be better than to do it with this man alongside me.”
Lowry added: “It’s great. It felt much-needed. Coming into the week we felt we could do with a big jump for the FedEx Cup, let’s get 400 points each and that’s what we’ve done.
I feel a little bit bad taking them because Rory carried me, but I’m taking them.”
