Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Rory McIlroy stormed to victory in the US Open at the age of 22 in 2011.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​He was not only one of the youngest ever winners of that title, but one the youngest victors in any of the four major golf tournaments – the US Open, the US PGA, the Master’s and The Open.

Rory’s initial promise suffered a setback that year when he had a devastating meltdown at Augusta, going from a lead of three shots in the final round to disaster. He ended up shooting an atrocious eight over par in those last 18 years, and fell far down the leaderboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next year, however, Rory had a crucial psychological recovery to win his second major title, the 2012 US PGA.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds his trophy after winning the 111th US Open by eight strokes over Jason Day with a record 268 at Congressional Country Club on June 19, 2011, in Bethesda, Maryland. AFP PHOTO / Jim WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Two years after that, 2014. he showed his brilliance by picking up another two major victories – he won the US PGA again, a month after he had won The Open at Royal Liverpool, just across the Irish Sea from Northern Ireland.