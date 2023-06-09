Rory McIlroy has public backing after PGA and LIV Golf merger and some derogatory comments made about him

As he tries to focusing on playing the sport rather than business battles, he has also been the subject of some nasty remarks.

The 34-year-old is currently defending his Canadian Open title though understandably most of the focus of his press conference have been about the merger.

When the LIV Golf broke away from the PGA, Rory remained with the parent organisation and was applauded for protecting the PGA brand.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the seventh hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale

In the aftermath of the merger, he has remained a steadfast hater of the Saudi-backed league, saying: “I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does.”

McIlroy said: “All I've tried to do is protect what the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for.”

After the PGA capitulated to the Saudis in what has been described as ‘golf’ civil war’ he said it made him feel like a “sacrificial lamb”.

And it has been claimed that an unnamed LIV Golf executive will offer “every big name” on the PGA Tour a chance to play in new-look team format apart from Rory McIlroy.

It has been reported that the same executive told golf writer Alan Shipnuck: “Now we can finally get Hideki [Matsuyama] and Jon Rahm. I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little b**** on their team.”

But the golfer still has a lot of public support.

Ewan Murray said: “Should not need reiterating but in the madness apparently does – Rory McIlroy is a very good guy with very good intensions. History should treat him well. Not so sure that applies to scores of others in golf's sorry episode.”

Gary Logan commented: “Why I’ll always admire Rory. In a world where souls are literally sold for money this man remains steadfast.”

