Rory McIlroy: Masters was my “best buzz” since Open at Portrush in 2019

He said it was the first time he’d experienced such a feeling since playing in the Open at Portrush in 2019.

The Northern Ireland golfer, who put in a record-equalling final round, said: “It’s probably one of the best rounds I’ve had in a major championship and it sets me up for the rest of the year.

“I feel like my game has been sort of quietly pretty good without the results to really show for it.”

Rory McIlroy reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He added: “It was just nice to feel that buzz in a major championship again. It’s been a while since I felt that. I think the last time was trying to make the cut in the Open Championship (at Portrush in 2019) so this was certainly better than that.

“I’m excited going forward and I think this day will stand me in good stead not just in Masters in the next few years, but also just for my career going forward.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare’s Neil Duff became the first Northern Irishman to win a World Darts Championship as he defeated Thibault Tricole in the Lakeside final yesterday.

The 49-year-old had pledged all week to win the title as an 18th birthday present for his daughter Hayley.