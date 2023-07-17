Rory McIlroy would be a worthy recipient of freedom of Holywood says councillor for the area

Meanwhile a councillor for the Northern Ireland golfer’s home patch has said that he would be the perfect candidate to be awarded freedom of Holywood.

The 34-year-old heads to Hoylake for The Open hoping to end his major drought stretching back to 2014 having sealed a brilliant victory in the Genesis Scottish Open by birdieing the last two holes to edge out home favourite Robert MacIntyre.

Following his victory DP World Tour said: “Congratulations Rors. Winning in Scotland hits a little different!”

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after driving from the 1st tee during a practice round for 151st British Open Golf Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake, north west England on July 17, 2023. The Royal Liverpool Golf Course will host The 151st Open from July 20 to 23, 2023. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

English golfer Luke Donald said: “Feel for Bob, it looked like he had done enough, but Rory doing Rory things is special to watch. Birdie birdie finish in those conditions with everything on the line is simply incredible.

Fellow English player Tommy Fleetwood commented: “Amazing week in Scotland again as always, and huge congrats to Rory!

And as he refocuses on Royal Liverpool golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo has urged Rory to act like he “owns the ring” as he bids to end his lengthy major drought.

UUP councillor Linzi McLaren who represents Holywood on Ards and North Down Borough Council said: "I’m thrilled for him and thrilled for his family, and for Holywood Golf Club as well.

“I’m not necessarily a golf follower but obviously I’m incredibly proud of anyone that’s from anywhere within my constituency who is doing so well for themselves.

"A victory like this is something that brings a lift to people, Rory is someone they can be proud of.”

Discussing the possibility of the council giving Rory the freedom of Holywood, Linzi said: "It’s something our members on council have been thinking about, obviously it’s my job as a representative of the area to try and highlight the incredible talent we have. This is someone who is world renowned.

