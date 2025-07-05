Upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the parade, which began close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

The parade made its way along country roads lined with supporters, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.

Ahead of today’s parade, Grand Master Edward Stevenson told the News Letter: "Rossnowlagh remains an important date in our calendar as each year, the Brethren and Sisters from our Lodges in the Republic of Ireland come together to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

“Despite partition and the dramatic numerical decline of the Protestant community in the new ‘Free State’, the Orange tradition has endured and remains an important religious and social touchstone for our members and their families.

“The fortitude and resilience of the Orange family in the Republic of Ireland is an inspiration to me, and it is evident by the large number of supporters and spectators who attend Rossnowlagh each year that they are held in high esteem by many of our members throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.

“We may live in different political jurisdictions, but we are united in our shared identity and commitment to the Orange Institution.”

Pictures: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

1 . Rossnowlagh 2025 Sisters of Elizabeth Castlederg J.W.L.O.L pictured in the field before the parade starts Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Photo Sales

2 . Rossnowlagh 2025 The parade starts with Co. Donegal district lodges taking the lead Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Photo Sales

3 . Rossnowlagh 2025 Orangemen pictured in the field before the parade starts Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Photo Sales