Members of the Army reservists from 206 (Ulster) Battery, 105 Royal Artillery fire a 21 gun salute to mark Accession Day, the first anniversary of King Charles III accession to the throne and to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, at Hillsborough Castle

The 21-gun salute was fired by Army reservists from 206 (Ulster) Battery, 105 Royal Artillery. The Battery was also responsible for firing the Death Gun salute to mark the passing of the Queen one year ago and, the following day, the Proclamation salute to mark the new reign.

Colonel Matt Wills, the Assistant Commander of the 38 Irish Brigade and the Northern Ireland garrison, said the day was one of mixed emotions.

“We’re happy and excited because it’s an anniversary of the accession of our new king, but at the same time an accession usually follows a death and so it was only 12 months ago that we lost the late Queen, which probably is still affecting all of us,” he said.

