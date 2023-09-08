News you can trust since 1737
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Royal 21-gun salute at Hillsborough Castle to mark anniversary of King Charles’ accession to the throne

The anniversary of the King’s accession to the throne has been marked by a Royal gun salute at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
By PA Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Members of the Army reservists from 206 (Ulster) Battery, 105 Royal Artillery fire a 21 gun salute to mark Accession Day, the first anniversary of King Charles III accession to the throne and to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, at Hillsborough CastleMembers of the Army reservists from 206 (Ulster) Battery, 105 Royal Artillery fire a 21 gun salute to mark Accession Day, the first anniversary of King Charles III accession to the throne and to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, at Hillsborough Castle
The 21-gun salute was fired by Army reservists from 206 (Ulster) Battery, 105 Royal Artillery. The Battery was also responsible for firing the Death Gun salute to mark the passing of the Queen one year ago and, the following day, the Proclamation salute to mark the new reign.

Colonel Matt Wills, the Assistant Commander of the 38 Irish Brigade and the Northern Ireland garrison, said the day was one of mixed emotions.

“We’re happy and excited because it’s an anniversary of the accession of our new king, but at the same time an accession usually follows a death and so it was only 12 months ago that we lost the late Queen, which probably is still affecting all of us,” he said.

The event in Royal Hillsborough also marked the formation of a new regiment in Northern Ireland. The 253 (North Irish) Medical Regiment and 204 (North Irish) Field Hospital have amalgamated to form 210 (North Irish) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, 210 (NI) MMR.

