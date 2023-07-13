Royal Black at Scarva 2023: 'World suffering from lack of moral or spiritual guidance'

The Royal Black Institution's annual July 13th gathering at Scarva for the Sham Fight pageant. Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

With tens of thousands of people converging on the Co Down village for Scarva for the annual for the annual July 13th celebrations, the Royal Black sovereign grand master said he wondered how the “tide of such secularism” could be turned.​

Speaking from the platform at the ‘Sham Fight’ pageant at Scarvagh Demesne, Rev William Anderson said the institution’s charity efforts this year would strive to bring a sense of hope – building on the “twin pillars of education and well-being”.

The Scarva parade involved 4,000 sir knights and around 70 bands, comprising flute, accordion, pipe, brass and silver.The Sham Fight – re-enacting scenes from King William’s army’s defeat of King James at the Battle of the Boyne – is the only remaining pageant of its kind on the island of Ireland.

Reflecting on a more recent historic royal occasion, Rev Anderson said the coronation of King Charles was a “wonderful event” unique to the United Kingdom in the modern age.

“This year has been a very special year as we witnessed the enthronement of King Charles III,” he said.“For many in today’s materialistic and confused world, the pageantry, the promises made and parades to and from Westminster Abbey were like something out of a film set.

"Some found it difficult to understand the lavish costumes and garments worn by members of the Royal Family.

"Others found it difficult to think that in today’s so called enlightened world that the King would take an oath to maintain the Protestant faith. And yet others moaned at the cost of so many military personnel on parade given the so-called current cost of living crisis. For me it was a wonderful event, that only the British people could undertake in a world devoid of any sort of moral or spiritual guidance.”

However, Rev Anderson said he recognises that many people feel disheartened.

“There is no doubt that our world is struggling. People are finding it very difficult to understand what is going on.“Trust has been broken and people are disheartened when they look at those around them who are tasked with providing guidance but fail miserably,” he said.As well as highlighting “a crumbling health service” and “an ever-widening gap between those that have and those that have not,” Rev Anderson said Northern Ireland was experiencing “a rampant republican movement across our nation that seeks to rewrite the past and control the future narrative”.

He was also critical of those churches he claims have “lost the faith as taught in God’s Word”.

Asking “how are we to turn the tide of such secularism?” he added: “Well, we within the Royal Black Institution are moving forward with our Operation Hope Project. This is our latest biennial charity project.

"We believe that this project will bring hope and inspiration firstly to our members, then their families and then out into the wider community. We plan to build this hope on the twin pillars of education and well-being.”

Education topics include: family life in a busy world; bereavement; cultural education and skills training. Well-being topics include: mental and physical health; benefits support; alcohol and drug abuse, and isolation.

Rev Anderson went on to say: “All these topics will have at its core, firm biblical teaching and will also signpost people to professional services where they may seek further knowledge and understanding on specific topics.

"It is my understanding that the development of Operation Hope, in a society where many find themselves devoid of hope, will be an important project for the Royal Black Institution.