Canon Alan Irwin’s father Thomas was shot dead near Omagh in 1986, and his uncle Frederick was murdered near Dungannon in 1979. Both were off-duty UDR members.

The Co Fermanagh clergyman delivers a withering assessment of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, saying it shows a “blatant disregard” for innocent victims of terrorism and their families, while telling them “their loved one’s life was of no consequence”.

The proposed legislation would provide immunity from prosecution for those accused of Troubles offences, if they cooperate with a new truth recovery body, and would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

A member of RBP 58, Sixmilecross, Tyrone, and the rector of Colaghty Church of Ireland, Canon Irwin

A member of RBP 58, Sixmilecross, Tyrone, and the rector of Colaghty Church of Ireland, Canon Irwin illustrates his criticism with a biblical quotation:

“It is a joy for the just to do justice, but destruction will come to the workers of iniquity.” (Proverbs 21:15).

He says: (There is) “little prospect of joy for the innocent victims of republican or loyalist terrorism, with the current legacy proposals and the amendments currently processing through parliament.

“The greater joy is to the perpetrators who carried out the despicable horrors on these isles. For them, such proposals afford exemption from prosecution for the murderous acts inflicted.

Brothers murdered by the IRA: Thomas Irwin, and Frederick Irwin. Thomas was the father of Rev Alan Irwin, Frederick was an uncle

“Innocent victims are effectively being told that justice is now unattainable, at least for terrorist atrocities.

“While we acknowledge the prospect that justice may not happen, it is as reprehensible as it is morally and inherently wrong to take away or to extinguish the hope of justice for the innocent.

“It shows a blatant disregard towards them and the impact those terrorist acts had on their lives, and their lived experiences since.

“It is saying to them your loved one’s life was of no consequence, and in the greater scheme of things, a stumbling-block to moving forward.”

Canon Irwin adds: “Yes, we want answers, but equally, justice surely isn’t too much to ask.”

And he asks: “Why must those terrorist acts now, under this proposed legislation, stand without the rule of law that applies to other crimes?

“If it is only to prop up a flawed Belfast Agreement and those subsequent agreements since, then it is fundamentally wrong.

“Has society lost its moral compass that the desire to pursue justice, and to expose the truth, is no longer applicable to terrorist violence, republican and loyalist?”

Canon Irwin says it is “clear the foundation stones which needed laid in 1998 (the year the Belfast Agreement was signed) were that of accountability, collective and individual, taking responsibility for one’s actions, with justice then enacted.

“Then we might have seen acts of repentance, restitution and conciliation, leading to an end of the eulogising and glorification of terrorism.”

He adds: “We can get discouraged, overwhelmed by what is happening around legacy, and may even be lured into accepting what is proposed as the best solution, but any proposal that fails to execute true justice is an affront to any civilised democracy.”

In encouraging perseverance in the quest for justice, Canon Irwin references the biblical ‘parable of the persistent widow’ before the unjust judge (Luke 18: 1-8).

He says: “Her constant plea for justice at first failed to initiate a response, but she continued troubling him until he concedes to her demands, if only to avoid further embarrassment for himself.

“Do not let your cry for justice wane, don’t lose heart; pray continuously, for God is attentive to your cries for truth and justice.

“Remember the words of the preacher: ‘For God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil.’ (Ecclesiastes 12:14).

“Let no-one extinguish that light of hope that true justice will prevail; we owe it to those who give so much in the pursuit of peace.”

Canon Irwin refers to a phrase chosen by Anne Graham, sister of murdered law lecturer and politician Edgar Graham, for her brother’s memorial plaque at Stormont – “keep alive the light of justice”.

Canon Irwin concludes: “Apt words: for without justice, evil thrives.”