Royal Black Institution marks traditional end of parading season as thousands take to the streets

27th August 2022 Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade at Dromore County Down. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The parades were held in six locations across Northern Ireland – Bangor, Ballyclare, Dromore, Killylea, Portrush and Sion Mills.

There were about 350 preceptories and 300 bands taking part in what is regarded as the finale of the parading season.

Sovereign Grand Master Reverend William Anderson said Northern Ireland’s citizenship of the UK has been “seriously eroded” by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He was speaking at the Last Saturday demonstration in Bangor, Co Down.

“We have, under the threat of republican violence, been left with a border not between the UK and the EU but between NI and the rest of the UK – a border in the Irish Sea,” he said.

“This means that not only are there numerous customs checks for the movement of goods between NI and the rest of the UK but also, more importantly, our citizenship of the UK is now different – it has been seriously eroded.

“Indeed the Act of the Union has been compromised.

“How could this have happened? The UK Government capitulated to EU demands to protect the single market and to prevent inferior goods from entering the EU territory in the Republic of Ireland.

“Let me spell it out in simple terms, so that our Government can understand its responsibilities to its people here in the UK.

“The UK Government has sole responsibility for its citizens throughout the UK, especially here in NI.

“No part of that responsibility should be shared with any foreign power.”

He also used his speech to “remind Republicans that there was an alternative to the murder of their fellow citizens”.