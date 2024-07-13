Royal Black Institution: Members from Lurgan travel to Bangor to parade through the seaside town

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Jul 2024, 16:03 BST
Worshipful Master of Lurgan District No 2, Andrew Hamill, said members were “more than happy to be returning to Bangor” on July 13 where “we always receive a warm welcome”.

The parade will proceed from Castle Park Avenue at 11.45am, making its way along Dufferin Avenue, Gray’s Hill, Queen’s Parade, Quay Street, Main Street and Hamilton Road.

On the march during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

1.

On the march during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Officers of Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

2.

Officers of Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Members of Kilmore Flutes and Drums band play as they pass the Gary Lightbody mural during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

3.

Members of Kilmore Flutes and Drums band play as they pass the Gary Lightbody mural during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
: Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

4.

: Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice