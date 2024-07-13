Royal Black Institution: Members from Lurgan travel to Bangor to parade through the seaside town

The parade will proceed from Castle Park Avenue at 11.45am, making its way along Dufferin Avenue, Gray’s Hill, Queen’s Parade, Quay Street, Main Street and Hamilton Road.
On the march during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
Officers of Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
Members of Kilmore Flutes and Drums band play as they pass the Gary Lightbody mural during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
: Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 on parade through the streets of Bangor, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
