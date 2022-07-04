The institution has presented a cheque for £65,000 to the nursing home - the proceeds of its latest Designated Charity Appeal.

Imperial Grand Treasurer David Livingstone handed over the cheque to representatives of the care facility at a special event held in the institution’s new headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

Steven Phillips, chairman of the nursing home, said the donation would be used to install an energy efficient heating system at the Circular Road property in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cheque was presented to Somme Nursing Home representatives at a special event held in the Royal Black Institution’s new headquarters in Loughgall

The home has its origins in providing care for shell-shocked casualties of the First World War, and was built on land gifted by Lord Craigavon, the first Prime Minister of Northern Ireland.

The present care facility was built in 1994 on the land where Craigavon House - the old UVF hospital - still stands.

Mr Phillips said the donation from the institution was “absolutely vital” to the continued maintenance of standards of service at the home, which has a 50-bed unit.

He said the “dramatic” rise in the cost of energy, which one month saw a gas bill of £20,000, was the biggest challenge affecting them.

He stressed this could not be sustained long term, and they had identified air-source heat pumps as the way to provide an alternative to fossil fuels and to reduce costs.

“It’s a very worthy project for us, and we plan to undertake it this summer, and to have the new system in place before the winter,” he said.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the institution was “delighted to have been able to give financial support” to the nursing home, and in support of those veterans who had given so much during their working lives.

Fundraising for the project started in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic impacted on the progress in holding certain events.

He said Royal Black members across Northern Ireland, plus those in Cavan and Monaghan, as well as Scotland and England, had contributed to the total raised.

One feature of the fundraiser involved relay teams taking part in a sponsored lap - on foot and bicycle - of Northern Ireland.

Named the Centenary Circuit, and also reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland, the event took place over a 10-day period last August.